Mid-market update: Sensex, Nifty pare early losses amid Hindenburg-Sebi row

Share market today: Benchmark equity indices pared initial losses and are trading in positive territory during intra-day trade on Monday. At around 11:25 AM, the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 80,056.70, up 350.79 points or 0.44 per cent. Earlier, the index fell 0.60 per cent to an intra-day low of 79,226.13, after starting the session at 79,330.12, down 0.47 per cent from its previous close.

On the other hand, the Nifty50 was quoted at 24,466.40, up 98.90 points or 0.38 per cent. Earlier, the index fell 0.63 per cent to an intra-day low of 24,212.10, after starting the session at 24,320.05, down 0.19 per cent from its previous close. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Benchmarks started lower on Monday following new allegations by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research. The allegations suggest links between Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, her husband, and an offshore fund tied to the Adani Group. In response, SEBI and Buch have issued separate statements refuting Hindenburg Research's allegations as baseless.

Adani Group shares today

During early trade, shares of the Adani Group fell sharply following the Hindenburg Research allegations. Adani Energy Solutions shares were the top laggards with a fall of 17 per cent, followed by Adani Total Gas at 13 percent, New Delhi Television (NDTV) at 11 per cent, and Adani Power at 11 per cent to Rs 619. Other shares like Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Wilmar, ACC, and Ambuja Cements declined between 2 per cent - 7 per cent. However, the company’s shares have shown a strong recovery, with declines now in the range of 1 - 5 per cent.

Nifty50- Top gainers, loser, and active stocks

While writing the news, 32 out of the 50 constituents of the Nifty50 were trading higher, with gains led by JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Infosys, and Hindalco. Meanwhile, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Enterprises, NTPC, Power Grid, and Adani Ports continued as the top laggards.

Among the most active stocks on the NSE were Adani Enterprises, Ola Electric Mobility, RVNL, Adani Power, Voltas, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Suzlon Energy, and Trent. While, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Infosys, Hindalco, Grasim Industries, and Maruti Suzuki India were among the leading volume gainers on the NSE.

Stocks at 52-week high

Stocks reaching 52-week highs included Indian Wood Products Company, Trent, Alkem Laboratories, AIA Engineering, Ajanta Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Central Depository Services (India), Venky's (India), Safari Industries (India), RPG Life Sciences, MPS, Lupin, Epigamia, Muthoot Finance, Aurionpro Solutions, Proventus, Coromandel International, Ganesh Ecosphere, Pix Transmissions, Welspun India, Voltas, Excel Industries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Natco Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, SMS Lifesciences India, Pitti Engineering, Justdial, India Glycols, Eris Lifesciences, JITF Infralogistics, Wockhardt, Insecticides (India), Hind Rectifiers, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Thyrocare Technologies, Pokarna, Kernex Microsystems (India), Websol Energy System, Century Enka, Suraj Estate Developers, Tips Industries, Jubilant Ingrevia, Welspun Corp, Granules India, Oil India, Stove Kraft, and Jubilant FoodWorks.

Stocks at 52-Week low

Meanwhile, stocks hitting their 52-week lows included Gloster, Shankara Building Products, Apollo Pipes, SEMAC Consultants, SPC Industries, BL Securities, Madhavbaug, Dhariwal Industries, DRSD Dilip, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, Espirit Technologies, and MIEL.