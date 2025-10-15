Home / Markets / News / Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rise 3% on ₹306 cr-deal win; details inside

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rise 3% on ₹306 cr-deal win; details inside

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rose after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹306 crore.

Union Budget, Budget 2024, market, stock markets
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), established in 1973 under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, is a manufacturer of high-performance materials for strategic sectors.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:35 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price: State-owned Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) shares were in demand on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 3.07 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹389.95 per share.
 
At 10:00 AM, Mishra Dhatu Nigam share was off day’s high, but continued to trade 1 per cent higher at ₹382 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.26 per cent higher at 82,240.28 levels.

Why did Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rise in trade today?

 
Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rose after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹306 crore. 
 
Mishra Dhatu Nigam, via an exchange filing said, “We hereby inform you that, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has secured an order of ₹306 crore."
 
With this order, the open order position of MIDHANI as on date is around ₹2,212 crore, the company said, in a statement.  ALSO READ | HCL Tech vs Tech Mahindra vs Persistent: Which IT stock to bet on post Q2 results?

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Q1 show

 
MIDHANI reported a turnover of ₹170.50 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26), up 4.3 per cent from ₹163.45 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY25).
 
The company’s Value of Production (VoP) rose 14.47 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹241.29 crore, in Q1FY26, against the ₹210.79 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Ebitda grew 32.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹41.28 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹31.07 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Profit before tax (PBT) more than doubled to ₹19 crore compared to ₹8.96 crore in the year-ago quarter, while profit after tax (PAT) surged 150.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12.8 crore.  ALSO READ | Tata Comm rallies 7%, nears record high; what's driving Tata group stock?

About Mishra Dhatu Nigam 

 
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), established in 1973 under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, is a manufacturer of high-performance materials for strategic sectors. Commissioned in 1982, its Hyderabad production unit was set up to ensure self-reliance in the supply of critical materials like superalloys, special steels, soft magnetic alloys, and titanium alloys, essential for Defence, Space, Aeronautics, and Energy applications.
 
With nearly five decades of expertise, MIDHANI has grown into a key player in the production of special metals and alloys, including being the sole producer of titanium alloys in India. Its advanced manufacturing facilities support a wide range of complex requirements, making the company a crucial contributor to national strategic programmes and a strong contender in global markets.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TechM shares drop 2% as Q2 profit slips YoY; should you sell or hold?

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400pts; Nifty50 above 25,250; Realty index up 2.5%; Persistent Sys 7%

HCL Tech vs TechM vs Persistent: Which IT stock to bet on post Q2 results?

Rs 6 trillion & counting: DIIs pump record money in Indian stocks in 2025

ICICI Lombard Q2: Mixed growth, motor weak; health & fire support Buy call

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksMishra Dhatu Nigam MidhaniMishra Dhatu NigamBSE SensexNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYShare price

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story