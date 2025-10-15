Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rise 3% on ₹306 cr-deal win; details inside

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:35 AM IST
Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price: State-owned Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) shares were in demand on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 3.07 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹389.95 per share.
At 10:00 AM, Mishra Dhatu Nigam share was off day’s high, but continued to trade 1 per cent higher at ₹382 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.26 per cent higher at 82,240.28 levels.
Why did Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rise in trade today?
Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rose after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹306 crore.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam, via an exchange filing said, “We hereby inform you that, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has secured an order of ₹306 crore."
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), established in 1973 under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, is a manufacturer of high-performance materials for strategic sectors. Commissioned in 1982, its Hyderabad production unit was set up to ensure self-reliance in the supply of critical materials like superalloys, special steels, soft magnetic alloys, and titanium alloys, essential for Defence, Space, Aeronautics, and Energy applications.
With nearly five decades of expertise, MIDHANI has grown into a key player in the production of special metals and alloys, including being the sole producer of titanium alloys in India. Its advanced manufacturing facilities support a wide range of complex requirements, making the company a crucial contributor to national strategic programmes and a strong contender in global markets.
