Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rise 3% on ₹306 cr-deal win; details inside

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price: State-owned Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) shares were in demand on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 3.07 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹389.95 per share.

At 10:00 AM, Mishra Dhatu Nigam share was off day’s high, but continued to trade 1 per cent higher at ₹382 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.26 per cent higher at 82,240.28 levels.

Why did Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rise in trade today?

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rose after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹306 crore.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam, via an exchange filing said, "We hereby inform you that, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has secured an order of ₹306 crore." With this order, the open order position of MIDHANI as on date is around ₹2,212 crore, the company said, in a statement. Mishra Dhatu Nigam Q1 show MIDHANI reported a turnover of ₹170.50 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26), up 4.3 per cent from ₹163.45 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY25).

The company's Value of Production (VoP) rose 14.47 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹241.29 crore, in Q1FY26, against the ₹210.79 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda grew 32.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹41.28 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹31.07 crore in Q1FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) more than doubled to ₹19 crore compared to ₹8.96 crore in the year-ago quarter, while profit after tax (PAT) surged 150.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12.8 crore. About Mishra Dhatu Nigam Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), established in 1973 under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, is a manufacturer of high-performance materials for strategic sectors. Commissioned in 1982, its Hyderabad production unit was set up to ensure self-reliance in the supply of critical materials like superalloys, special steels, soft magnetic alloys, and titanium alloys, essential for Defence, Space, Aeronautics, and Energy applications.