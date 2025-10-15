HCL TechnologiesCurrent Price: ₹1,499 Likely Target: ₹1,597 / ₹1,297 Upside Potential: 6.5% Downside Risk: 13.5% Support: ₹1,430; ₹1,390 Resistance: ₹1,550; ₹1,567 HCL Technologies stock has been trading below its 100-Day Moving Average, post the breakdown on July 15. At present, the stock is seen within reach of the 100-DMA, which stands at ₹1,550. In case the stock nudges past this, the next key hurdle for the stock stands at ₹1,597 - its 200-DMA.
Tech MahindraCurrent Price: ₹1,447 Likely Target: ₹1,616 / ₹1,263 Upside Potential: 11.7% Downside Risk: 12.7% Support: ₹1,425 Resistance: ₹1,517; ₹1,538 Tech Mahindra share price is seen trading around its short-term moving averages on the daily scale, with key momentum oscillators favourably placed. Hence, the stock may spurt towards ₹1,517 - ₹1,538 levels in the near-term. The upside for the stock seems capped around ₹1,616 levels for now.
Persistent SystemsCurrent Price: ₹5,667 / ₹5,250 Likely Target: ₹6,400 Upside Potential: 13% Downside Risk: 7.4% Support: ₹5,538; ₹5,482; ₹5,250 Resistance: ₹5,885; ₹6,050; ₹6,280 Persistent Systems stock is seen trading above its long-term 200-DMA after a gap of nearly three months. The 200-DMA stands at ₹5,538, below which the 100-DMA exists at ₹5,482. The near-term bias is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above ₹5,250 levels.
