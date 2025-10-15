Prominent IT companies - HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Persistent Systems reported mixed Q2 results in the last two days. IT major HCL Technologies reported a flat growth in consolidated net profit of ₹4,235 crore for Q2FY26 when compared with Q2FY25. The company's revenue from operations however grew by 10.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹31,942 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against ₹28,862 crore a year ago. Tech Mahindra posted a 4.4 per cent YoY decline in Q2 net profit at ₹1,194.50 crore; while its revenue increased by 5.1 per cent to ₹13,994.90 crore. Whereas, Persistent Systems net surged 45.1 per cent YoY to ₹471.50 crore, backed by a 23.6 per cent jump in revenue to ₹3,580.70 crore. In Wednesday's trading session thus far, Persistent Systems has soared nearly 6 per cent; while HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra trade with marginal losses. ALSO READ | Strong Q2 performance, services guidance upgrade positive for HCLTech Meanwhile, here's what the technical charts suggest for these three IT stocks.
HCL TechnologiesCurrent Price: ₹1,499 Likely Target: ₹1,597 / ₹1,297 Upside Potential: 6.5% Downside Risk: 13.5% Support: ₹1,430; ₹1,390 Resistance: ₹1,550; ₹1,567 HCL Technologies stock has been trading below its 100-Day Moving Average, post the breakdown on July 15. At present, the stock is seen within reach of the 100-DMA, which stands at ₹1,550. In case the stock nudges past this, the next key hurdle for the stock stands at ₹1,597 - its 200-DMA.
For the overall trend to turn favourable, HCL Tech stock will need to log a weekly close above ₹1,567 levels. Till such time, upside rallies for the stock may face selling pressure, and the stock may eventually slide towards the 200-Week Moving Average, which stands at ₹1,297 levels - implying a downside risk of 13.5 per cent from here. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,430 and ₹1,390 levels. ALSO READ | BSE, GE Vernova surged over 60% in each of last 3 Samvat years
Tech MahindraCurrent Price: ₹1,447 Likely Target: ₹1,616 / ₹1,263 Upside Potential: 11.7% Downside Risk: 12.7% Support: ₹1,425 Resistance: ₹1,517; ₹1,538 Tech Mahindra share price is seen trading around its short-term moving averages on the daily scale, with key momentum oscillators favourably placed. Hence, the stock may spurt towards ₹1,517 - ₹1,538 levels in the near-term. The upside for the stock seems capped around ₹1,616 levels for now.
On the downside, the stock has been consistently finding support around its 100-Week Moving Average, which stands at 1,425 levels; below which a dip to ₹1,263 seems likely. ALSO READ | 5 Tata group stocks for your portfolio; check details
Persistent SystemsCurrent Price: ₹5,667 / ₹5,250 Likely Target: ₹6,400 Upside Potential: 13% Downside Risk: 7.4% Support: ₹5,538; ₹5,482; ₹5,250 Resistance: ₹5,885; ₹6,050; ₹6,280 Persistent Systems stock is seen trading above its long-term 200-DMA after a gap of nearly three months. The 200-DMA stands at ₹5,538, below which the 100-DMA exists at ₹5,482. The near-term bias is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above ₹5,250 levels.
On the upside, the stock faces a major challenge around ₹5,885 levels - wherein stands the weekly super trend line hurdle. The stock has been languishing below the same since late February 2025. Breakout and sustained trade above the same can potentially trigger a rally towards ₹6,400 levels, with interim resistance visible at ₹6,050 and ₹6,280 levels.