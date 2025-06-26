Home / Markets / News / Mobikwik volatile amid large trade; 2.09 million shares change hands on BSE

Mobikwik volatile amid large trade; 2.09 million shares change hands on BSE

Mobikwik share price slipped 6 per cent in trade after 6.8 million shares changed hands through block deal. However, the stock recovered later and was up nearly 2 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
Jun 26 2025
Mobikwik shares slipped 6.2 per cent in trade on June 26, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹230.65 per share on BSE amid heavy volumes. On BSE, at 9:27 AM, 2.09 million shares changed hands while, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 12.9 million shares were traded. 
 
Around the same time, Mobikwik share price was trading 1.69 per cent lower at ₹241.85  per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.31 per cent at 83,014.16. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,884.67 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹698.3 per share and 52-week low was at ₹226.85 per share. However, at 9:43 AM, the stock reversed losses and was up 1.93 per cent at ₹250.75 per share.   READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Mobikwik block deal details 

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, 6.8 million shares which translates to 8.8 per cent equity, changed hands on NSE in a single block trade. However, buyers and sellers of the transactions were not identified.
 
Reports had suggested that Net 1 Applied Technologies Netherlands BV was likely to sell its entire 8 per cent stake in Mobikwik through block deals.
  Apart from, Net 1 Applied Technologies Netherlands BV, foreign investors in Mobikwik, as of March quarter 2025, are American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc which held a 1.34 per cent stake, Cisco Systems (Usa) Pte Ltd (1.55 per cent), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (2.14 per cent), Tree Line Asia Master Fund (Singapore) Pte Ltd (2,98 per cent) and Peak XV Partners Investments IV (9.98 per cent).   ALSO READ | Analyst recommends buying these three stocks today; check target, stop-loss

Mobikwik Q4 results 2025

Fintech firm MobiKwik reported a wider consolidated loss of ₹56.03 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), compared to R₹67 lakh in Q4FY24. The company’s loss rose from ₹55.2 crore in Q3FY25. 
 
For the full FY25, the Gurugram-based company recorded a loss of ₹121.5 crore, as compared to a profit of ₹14 crore in FY24.
 
MobiKwik’s revenue from operations grew by 1.43 per cent to ₹267.78 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹264.98 crore in Q4FY24. Sequentially, operational revenue slipped marginally by 0.6 per cent from ₹269.47 crore in Q3FY25.

Mobikwik listing 

One Mobikwik Systems shares were listed on December 18, 2024, at ₹442.25 apiece on the BSE, reflecting a premium of 58.51 per cent over the IPO allotment price of ₹279. On NSE, Mobikwik shares listed at ₹440, reflecting a slightly lower premium of 57.70 per cent per share against the issue price. 
 
Currently, the stock has lost 44 per cent from its listing price and 12 per cent from its issue price. 

First Published: Jun 26 2025

