Analyst recommends 'buy on dips'; suggests these three stocks to buy today

Markets maintained their positive tone and gained nearly one per cent, supported by favourable global cues. A strong handover from the US markets triggered a gap-up start, which was further fuelled by buying interest in select heavyweight stocks. As a result, the Nifty index managed to sustain above the key resistance level of 25,200 and finally settled at 25,244.75.
On the sectoral front, most indices ended in the green, with IT, auto, and FMCG emerging as the top gainers. The broader indices also performed well, posting gains in the range of 0.4 per cent to 1.5 per cent.
The recent market resilience, despite mixed global cues, reflects underlying strength, although heightened volatility continues to keep traders cautious. Notably, the Nifty has surpassed the 25,200 mark just ahead of the June monthly expiry. It will be crucial to see whether it can sustain above this level, especially given the divergent trends across sectors. Amidst this backdrop, we maintain our positive outlook and continue to advocate a “buy on dips” approach, with a strong emphasis on stock selection. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Which stocks to buy today?
CESC Limited | LTP: ₹172.4 | Buy | Target: ₹185 | Stop-loss: ₹166
CESC stock has been a steady performer within the power sector, demonstrating strength by consistently trading above a confluence of key moving averages while forming a solid base.
The stock has recently broken out of a trend continuation flag pattern, supported by a notable rise in volumes. This breakout, in conjunction with its overall positive chart structure, reaffirms the prevailing bullish trend. Traders may consider initiating fresh long positions in line with the mentioned levels, keeping risk management in focus.
Federal Bank | LTP: ₹210.4 | Buy | Target: ₹227 | Stop-loss: ₹202
Federal Bank continues to trade within a well-defined rising channel on the long-term chart, signalling a sustained uptrend. The recent marginal pullback, following a move towards its record high, presents a fresh buying opportunity for those who may have missed earlier entries.
Its strong chart structure, coupled with ongoing resilience in the broader banking space, supports our positive outlook on the stock.
Havells India | LTP: ₹1,569.3 | Buy | Target: ₹1,785 | Stop-loss: ₹1,510
After an extended corrective phase, Havells share is now showing convincing signs of a reversal. The stock has formed a base following a retest of the neckline from its earlier consolidation breakout. It first breached the daily trendline resistance in April 2025 and subsequently entered a phase of base formation.
The recent reclaiming of the 200-day EMA further strengthens the bullish case. Collectively, these developments point toward a steady upward trajectory, making this a favourable juncture to initiate long positions. (Disclaimer: This article is by Ajit Mishra, SVP-research, Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own.)