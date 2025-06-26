Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 08:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Analyst recommends 'buy on dips'; suggests these three stocks to buy today

Analyst recommends 'buy on dips'; suggests these three stocks to buy today

Stocks to buy today: Analyst at Religare Broking recommend CESC, Federal Bank and Havells India; Nifty holds above 25,200; check key levels

Stock market

Photo: Shutterstock

Ajit Mishra Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty share price:

Markets maintained their positive tone and gained nearly one per cent, supported by favourable global cues. A strong handover from the US markets triggered a gap-up start, which was further fuelled by buying interest in select heavyweight stocks. As a result, the Nifty index managed to sustain above the key resistance level of 25,200 and finally settled at 25,244.75.
 
On the sectoral front, most indices ended in the green, with IT, auto, and FMCG emerging as the top gainers. The broader indices also performed well, posting gains in the range of 0.4 per cent to 1.5 per cent.
 
 
The recent market resilience, despite mixed global cues, reflects underlying strength, although heightened volatility continues to keep traders cautious. Notably, the Nifty has surpassed the 25,200 mark just ahead of the June monthly expiry. It will be crucial to see whether it can sustain above this level, especially given the divergent trends across sectors. Amidst this backdrop, we maintain our positive outlook and continue to advocate a “buy on dips” approach, with a strong emphasis on stock selection.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Which stocks to buy today?

CESC Limited | LTP: ₹172.4 | Buy | Target: ₹185 | Stop-loss: ₹166

CESC stock has been a steady performer within the power sector, demonstrating strength by consistently trading above a confluence of key moving averages while forming a solid base.
 
The stock has recently broken out of a trend continuation flag pattern, supported by a notable rise in volumes. This breakout, in conjunction with its overall positive chart structure, reaffirms the prevailing bullish trend. Traders may consider initiating fresh long positions in line with the mentioned levels, keeping risk management in focus.

Also Read

stock market trading

Stocks to buy today: M&M, Titan among top picks recommended by analyst

Stock market

Analyst recommends Canara Bank, Hindalco & one other stock to buy today

stock market trading

Trading guide: Here are key Nifty levels to watch today; two stocks to buy

market, stock trading, trading

Stocks to buy today: Chandan Taparia recommends TVS Motor & two more picks

share market, stock market

Motilal Oswal top 5 quant strategy stocks for July 2025: Full list here

 

Federal Bank | LTP: ₹210.4 | Buy | Target: ₹227 | Stop-loss: ₹202

Federal Bank continues to trade within a well-defined rising channel on the long-term chart, signalling a sustained uptrend. The recent marginal pullback, following a move towards its record high, presents a fresh buying opportunity for those who may have missed earlier entries.
 
Its strong chart structure, coupled with ongoing resilience in the broader banking space, supports our positive outlook on the stock.
 

Havells India | LTP: ₹1,569.3 | Buy | Target: ₹1,785 | Stop-loss: ₹1,510

After an extended corrective phase, Havells share is now showing convincing signs of a reversal. The stock has formed a base following a retest of the neckline from its earlier consolidation breakout. It first breached the daily trendline resistance in April 2025 and subsequently entered a phase of base formation.
 
The recent reclaiming of the 200-day EMA further strengthens the bullish case. Collectively, these developments point toward a steady upward trajectory, making this a favourable juncture to initiate long positions.  (Disclaimer: This article is by Ajit Mishra, SVP-research, Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own.)

More From This Section

Stock market

Stocks to Watch today, June 26: Vi, HUL, JSW Steel, BSE, PB Fintech, Ceat

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at higher open; Nikkei rises 1%; HDB Financial IPO in focus

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI extends trading hours of call money, repo, tri-party repo markets

Stock market

Sensex, Nifty rise nearly 1% on Iran-Israel truce, global optimism

PremiumDixon Technologies, phone circuit, phone

Dixon Technologies stock weighed down by the competition concerns

Topics : Stock calls stocks technical analysis technical analysis The Smart Investor Stocks to buy today Stocks to buy BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon