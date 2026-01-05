Modern Diagnostic IPO subscribed 377x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Modern Diagnostic IPO allotment status: The The initial public offering (IPO) of diagnostic chain Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre received a solid response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by a massive 376.90 times by the end of the subscription period on Friday, January 2, 2026.

With the bidding closed, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised today, Monday, January 5, 2026. Investors who applied for the Modern Diagnostic IPO can check their allotment status on the BSE website or the registrar’s site, MUFG Intime India.

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links below to check the Modern Diagnostic IPO allotment status:

Check Modern Diagnostic IPO allotment status on Modern Diagnostic: in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html Check Modern Diagnostic IPO allotment status on BSE: bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx Modern Diagnostic IPO details The public offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 4.1 million shares, aggregating to ₹38.49 crore. The company offered the shares in a price band of ₹85 to ₹90 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. The issue was open for subscription from Wednesday, December 31, 2025 to Friday, January 2, 2026. Shares of Modern Diagnostic are scheduled to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.