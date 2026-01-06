MOIL records best-ever production in Q3FY26, stock gains 5%; details inside

MOIL share price: Shares of manganese ore producer MOIL were ruling higher on the bourses on Tuesday after the company announced that it has achieved its best-ever production figures for both the third quarter and the first nine months of the financial year FY 2025-26 (Apr-Dec).

Following the announcement, the company’s shares climbed as much as 4.70 per cent to ₹384.8 per share on the NSE during intraday trade on Tuesday, January 6. However, despite the sharp uptick, the stock remains nearly 5 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹405.6 per share, which it touched on last year on June 10 on the NSE.

Although the stock pared some of its gains later in the session, buying interest persisted. At 09:39 AM, the MOIL shares were trading at ₹374.25 per share on the NSE, up 1.84 per cent from the previous close of ₹367.50. The benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 26,213, down 37 points or 0.14 per cent. A combined total of nearly 1.2 million equity shares of MOIL, estimated to be worth about ₹47 crore, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹7,620.52 crore.

MOIL announces business update The northward movement in the company's share price followed its announcement that it had achieved its best-ever production performance in FY 2025-26 (Apr-Dec), with record figures for both the third quarter and the first nine months of the financial year. According to the exchange filing submitted by the company, during Q3 of FY 2025-26, MOIL achieved a record manganese ore production of 4.77 lakh tonnes, registering a growth of about 3.7 per cent over the corresponding period last year (CPLY). This, MOIL said, is the highest-ever production achieved by the company in any third quarter since its inception.