Stocks to Watch today, Jan 6: Axis Bank, Swiggy, Trent, IndusInd Bank, HPCL

Stocks to Watch today, January 6, 2026: Indian equities are poised to open higher, tracking firm global cues. At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 77 points higher at 26,408.

On Wall Street, US stocks closed higher overnight after the US captured and ousted Venezuelan leader Maduro over the weekend, while US President Donald Trump encouraged big investments from US oil companies.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE At close, the S&P 500 climbed 0.79 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high, up 1.23 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.69 per cent.

Following suit, markets across Asia traded largely in the green. Last checked, Mainland China's CSI 300 was up 0.91 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.78 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei added 0.86 per cent. However, South Korea's Kospi fell 0.17 per cent. Here are a key stocks that will be on investors' radar on January 6, 2026: Results today: GM Breweries, and Croissance will announce their quarterly earnings KSH International: The company's profit after tax (PAT) for Q2FY26 stood at ₹29.6 crore as compared to ₹12.9 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹712.1 crore as compared to ₹4,72.4 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

L&T Finance: In its Q3 update, the company said its retail disbursements for Q3FY2025-26 are estimated at ₹22,690 crore, i.e., a growth of 49 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. Its retail loan book at the end of Q3FY2025-26 is estimated at ₹1,11,900 crore, i.e., a growth of 21 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. IndusInd Bank: The bank's retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to ₹1,84,550 crore as of December 31, 2025. In Q3, the bank's total deposits stood at ₹3,94,022 crore, as against ₹4,09,438 crore a year ago and ₹3,89,600 crore in Q2FY26.

Axis Bank: The bank's total deposits stood at ₹1,260.8 crore, as compared to ₹1,095.9 crore a year ago. Its gross advances for the quarter ended December 2025 stood at ₹1,170.5 crore, as compared to ₹1,025.9 crore Y-o-Y. Trent: In the Q3 business update, the company reported a revenue of ₹5,220 crore, as compared to ₹4,466 a year ago. As of December 31, 2025, the company's store portfolio included 278 Westside, 854 Zudio (including 4 in UAE), and 32 stores across other lifestyle concepts. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) has incorporated two joint venture (JV) companies with Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd (MOL) to enter the ethane shipping business.

Adani Power: The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that customs duty cannot be imposed on electricity supplied from a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to the domestic market. In its judgment, the apex court upheld an appeal by Adani Power, effectively overturning a 2019 decision by the Gujarat High Court that had previously allowed such levies. Swiggy: The food-delivery major launched EatRight, a new category targeting health-conscious users across more than 50 cities by offering them health-focused food options like high protein, low calorie and no added sugar under a single umbrella. HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has commissioned a residue upgradation facility (RUF) at its Visakhapatnam refinery.