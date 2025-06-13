Monolithisch India IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 3.5x, GMP at 33%

The unlisted shares of Monolithisch India were trading at a solid premium in the grey market. According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, Monolithisch India's unlisted shares were trading at ₹191, reflecting a premium of ₹48 or 33.5 per cent.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Monolithisch India IPO will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

The public issue opened for subscription on Thursday, June 12, 2025, and will close on Monday, June 16, 2025. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 5.73 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company aims to raise ₹82.02 crore through this issue.

The company has set the price band at ₹135-143 per share and lot size at 1,000. A retail investor would need a minimum of ₹1,43,000 to bid for one lot of Monolithisch India shares at the upper price band. High net-worth individuals (HNIs) would need a minimum investment amount of ₹2,86,000 to subscribe for a minimum of two lots.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Hem Securities is the sole book-running lead manager.

Monolithisch India IPO objective