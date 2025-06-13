Home / Markets / News / Genus Power shares drop 4% on reports of block deal being called off

Genus Power Infrastructure shares fell 4 per cent on reports that the proposed stake sale worth was called off

trading
Genus Power stock fell as much as 3.92 per cent during the day
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Shares of Genus Power Infrastructure fell nearly 4 per cent on Friday's intraday trade on reports that the proposed stake sale worth ₹650 crore was called off. 
 
The electrical equipment maker's stock fell as much as 3.92 per cent during the day to ₹369.9 per share, the steepest intraday fall since June 3 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 3 per cent lower at ₹373.9 apiece, compared to a 0.83 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:32 AM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their second day, and have fallen by over 13 per cent from their recent highs of ₹430, which it hit earlier this month. The counter has fallen 2.5 per cent this year, compared to a 4.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Genus Power has a total market capitalisation of ₹11,410.98 crore, according to BSE data.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Genus Power block deal called off

According to Bloomberg, Chiswick Investment, an affiliate of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, was seeking to offload about ₹650 crore in shares via block deals. 
 
It offered 11.1 million shares, with an overallotment option of 6.9 million shares, with the floor price set at ₹360 per equity share, a 6.5 per cent discount to Thursday's close, according to the term sheet viewed by the news agency. Chiswick Investment had about a 15.13 per cent stake in the company as of March 2025, according to BSE data. 
 
However, reports on Friday said that the stake sale was called off, without quoting any reasons for the same. Business Standard was not able to independently verify the veracity of the report.  

Genus Power Q4 results 

The company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹129.3 crore for Q4FY25, marking a more than fourfold increase from ₹31.4 crore in Q4FY24. The sharp rise reflects the company’s ability to effectively convert operational gains into bottom-line performance, Genus Power said, in a statement.
 
Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹936.8 crore, up 123 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹420.1 crore, driven by rapid progress in its ongoing smart metering projects.

About Genus Power

Genus Power Infrastructures, established in 1995, is among India's leading players in the electricity metering solutions industry. 
 
The company holds a market leadership position across various types of meters and has developed advanced smart metering solutions through its in-house research and development (R&D) capabilities.
 

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

