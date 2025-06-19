Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 09:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Patil Automation IPO booked 94x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Patil Automation IPO booked 94x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Patil Automation IPO allotment today: Investors can verify their allotment status by visiting the official websites of the NSE and Purva Sharegistry India

initial public offering, IPO

Shares of Patil Automation are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Monday, June 23

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Patil Automation IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Patil Automation is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, June 19, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Patil Automation, which closed for subscription on Wednesday, June 18, received a solid response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by 94 times.
 
Investors bid for 391.46 million equity shares, which was 94.33 times the public issue size of 4.14 million shares, through 77,984 applications. 
 
After the allotment process is completed, investors can verify their IPO allotment status by visiting the official websites of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Purva Sharegistry India, the designated registrar for the Patil Automation IPO. Alternatively, they can use the direct links provided below to check their allotment status online:
 

Check Patil Automation IPO allotment status on NSE:

Check Patil Automation IPO allotment status on Purva Sharegistry: 

Also Read

Eppeltone Engineers IPO gmp

Eppleton Engineers IPO Day 2 update: Subscription surpasses 27x; GMP up 50%

IPO

Influx Healthtech IPO sees strong demand; booked 3x on Day 1, GMP at 47%

IPO

Patil Automation IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 25x, GMP hits 20%

IPO

Last day! Samay Project IPO closes today; subscription rises 2x, GMP nil

Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment

Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Patil Automation IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Patil Automation were trading at ₹142 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹22 or 18.3 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹120 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. 

Patil Automation IPO details

The Pune-based company aims to raise ₹69.6 crore through a public issue of 5.8 million equity shares at a price band of ₹114-120 per share. Shares of Patil Automation are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Monday, June 23. 
 
Seren Capital is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds to set up its new manufacturing facility and repay debt. The remaining funds will be kept aside for general corporate purposes. 

About Patil Automation

Incorporated in 2015, Patil Automation specialises in offering solutions for welding and line automation. The company has five facilities across India, with two located in Pune. The company offers a wide range of automation services, including welding lines, assembly lines, automated handling, gantries, production and specialised testing machines.

More From This Section

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: Bajaj Auto, PNB, Tata Power, 10 others to remain in focus

BSE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at lower open; Asia falls; Fed holds rates; Israel-Iran war eyed

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Stocks to Watch today, June 19: Jio Financial, Inventurus, Hero MotoCorp

markets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

Stocks to buy today: Avenue Supermarts, KPIT Tech on MOFSL's watch list

Markets

Stock recommendation: How to trade Bharti Airtel, HUL, Fortis Health today?

Topics : Stock Market SME IPOs IPO allotment IPOs Markets NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPOAgniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon