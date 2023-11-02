Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, Hero Moto, Britannia, GAIL, JK Tyre, Ambuja





At 7:30 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,200, indicating a likely gap-up of over 100 points.

The US Federal Reserve kept rates steady for the second time on Wednesday night and said the rate-hike cycle is nearing its end.



Fed chief Powell left the door open to another hike to tame inflation, while admitting that a run-up in long-term Treasury yields reduces the impetus to raise interest rates again.



Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 rose 1 per cent, Nasdaq soared 1.6 per cent and Dow Jones gained 0.7 per cent.



The S&P/ASX 200, All Orddinaries, Nikkei and Kospi were all up over 1 per cent each in Asia. Prompted by gains across global peers, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices look set to open higher on Thursday.

Reliance Industries: The conglomerate is considering raising Rs 15,000 crore ($1.8 billion) via the sale of local-currency bonds, as per Bloomberg.

GAIL and BPCL: The two have signed a 15-year agreement to supply propane for GAIL's upcoming petrochemical plant at Usar in Maharashtra. The supply contract is estimated to be over Rs. 63,000 crore.

SBI: State Bank of India has raised Rs 10,000 crore in debt capital by issuing Tier-II bonds — at a coupon rate of 7.81 per cent — to meet the regulatory capital requirement and support its business growth.

KFin Technologies: The company has launched Guardian, a trade reporting and compliance management platform for organisations involved in the capital markets.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6,196.24 crore in the July-September quarter on the back of impairment charges and restructuring costs due to the proposed transition in the UK. In the year-ago period, it had posted a net profit of Rs 1,514.42 crore.

Hero Moto: The two-wheeler manufacturer's consolidated net profit rose 47.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,007 crore in the September quarter.

Britannia: Britannia Industries reported a 19.55 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 586.50 crore in the September quarter on softening commodity prices.

JK Tyre: The tyre manufacturer reported a nearly five-fold surge in its Q2 consolidated net profit to Rs 242 crore from a year ago. Revenue rose 3.8 per cent to Rs 3,897.5 crore.

Syrma Technology: The company's Q2 revenue jumped 52.4 per cent YoY to Rs 711.7 crore. Reported profit rose 7.8 per cent to Rs 30.5 crore.

Godrej Consumer: The FMCG major reported a 20.6 per cent YoY increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 432.77 crore in Q2FY24. Revenue rose 6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,568 crore.

REC: REC Ltd posted its highest ever quarterly profit at Rs 3,773 crore during the September quarter, up 28 per cent from last year.

Ambuja Cements: The company's net profit rose seven times to Rs 793 crore compared to Rs 93 crore reported a year ago. Net sales rose 4 per cent YoY to Rs 7,424 crore.

India Cements: Chennai-based India Cements narrowed its net loss to Rs 85.54 crore in Q2FY24 from a loss of Rs 121.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: The lender released an advertisement on Wednesday for the post of managing director and chief executive officer, as the term of its incumbent, J K Shivan, is set to be over by 29 January next year.

