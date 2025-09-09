Morepen Laboratories shares jump 6%; what's driving buying interest?

Morepen Laboratories shares jumped 5.7 per cent on Tuesday and logged an intra-day high at ₹51.93 per share on BSE. At 10:13 AM, on BSE, Morepen Laboratories’ share price was trading 3.73 per cent higher at ₹50.93 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.3 per cent at 81,033.48.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,790.73 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹100.8 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹41.66.

Why were Morepen Laboratories shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company arm Morepen Medipath executed a joint venture (JV) agreement with Bimedical FZE, a UAE based entity.

The proposed JV will be a related party of the company. The promoter/ promoter group of the company does not have any interest in the proposed JVC, except as members of Morepen Medipath. “This is to inform you that Morepen Medipath Limited (formerly known as Morepen Medtech Limited), a subsidiary of the company, has executed a joint venture agreement with Bimedical FZE, to form a joint venture company,” the filing read. The proposed JV will carry on the business of manufacturing, trading, and selling of medical devices related products. Morepen Medipath and Bimedical FZE will contribute in the ratio of 50:50 in the share capital of the proposed JV.