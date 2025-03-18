Home / Markets / News / Morepen Labs shares skyrocket 12% on rolling out 'Empamore'; details here

The uptick in the Morepen Labs share came after the company announced that it has rolled out 'Empamore.'

drugs, pharma sector
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Morepen Laboratories (Morepen Labs) share price: Shares of Morepen Labs were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, as the stock rallied as much as 11.63 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 47.78 per share. 
 
The uptick in the Morepen Labs share came after the company announced that it has rolled out ‘Empamore.’ Empamore is used to treat type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), and chronic kidney disease (CKD).
 
“Morepen manufactures Empagliflozin (API) in its USFDA-approved facilities and already has a European DMF,” the company said, in a statement. 
 
The product range includes Empagliflozin in 10mg and 25mg doses, along with a combination of Empagliflozin 12.5mg and Metformin 500/1000mg (Empamore M 500/1000mg). Empagliflozin, a widely recognised SGLT2 inhibitor, is extensively used for managing diabetes.  ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Zomato, ICICI Bk, M&M, L&T drive Sensex, Nifty 1% higher; SMIDs gain over 1%
 
With the number of prediabetes cases in India reaching nearly 13.6 crore, and the diabetes market projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9 per cent, the launch of Empamore by Morepen Labs comes at a pivotal moment. Thus, the company aims to offer an affordable, effective solution to this growing healthcare challenge.
 
Ashutosh Sharma, vice president of sales and marketing at Morepen Laboratories, said, “At Morepen, we are dedicated to democratising healthcare by making world-class treatments accessible to all. With Empamore, we are providing a trusted, high-quality diabetes treatment at nearly 90 per cent lower cost than existing brands, helping millions manage their condition effectively without Þnancial strain. This aligns with our commitment to empower people to take charge of their health.”

Historically, Empagliflozin tablets have been priced high, limiting accessibility for many patients, Morepen Labs revealed. By launching Empamore at a significantly lower cost, Morepen Labs aims to capture a considerable share of the rapidly expanding diabetes market in India, ensuring that quality treatment becomes accessible to all patients, making it a right rather than a privilege.  ALSO READ: Baazar Style Retail up 5% in trade; JM Financial initiates 'Buy'; check TP
 

About Morepen Labs

 
Morepen Laboratories is among the leading pharmaceutical companies, specialising in the manufacturing, development, and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), branded and generic formulations, and home health products. 
 
Founded in 1984, the company has grown to have a major global footprint, exporting to over 80 countries. With a strong focus on quality and ethical sourcing practices, Morepen is committed to providing accessible healthcare solutions across various therapeutic segments, including multispecialty, cardiac, and diabetes care.
 
The company is engaged in key areas like APIs, where it is a leader in exports of products such as Loratadine, Montelukast, and Atorvastatin. 
 
Morepen also manufactures a range of finished formulations, including both prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.   ALSO READ: Why Bajaj Finserv shares slipped 2% in trade on March 18? Details
 
Additionally, the company offers home health products like glucometers and diagnostic tools. 
 
The market capitalistaion of Morepen Labs is Rs 2,583.05 crore, according to BSE.
 
At 11:00 AM, Morepen Labs shares were trading 10.14 per cent higher at Rs 47.14 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.15 per cent higher at 75,020.16 levels.
 
First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

