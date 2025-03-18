Coffee Day Enterprises share price: were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, as the scrip was locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 24.54 per share. Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, as the scrip was locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 24.54 per share.

The uptick in the Coffee Day Enterprises came after the company revealed that it has settled its outstanding debt of Rs 205 crore.

“The Company has negotiated and agreed to settle the outstanding debt of the two debenture holders for an amount of Rs 205 crore payable in three tranches which includes the amount realised on sale of 12.41 per cent of the pledged and invoked shares of Coffee Day Global Limited owned by the Company, by the lender to a third party for Rs 55 crore,” Coffee Day Enterprises said, in a statement.

ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 750 pts; Nifty at 22,740; Financials, Auto, FMCG, IT, Metal gain 1% Coffee Day Enterprises said that the settlement guarantees the Company and its subsidiaries' commitment to debt reduction, prioritising the interests of all stakeholders.

Moreover, the company remains dedicated to meeting its obligations and driving long-term value creation for its stakeholders.

The Company further revealed that the draft settlement agreement was approved by the Audit Committee and the Board Members during their meeting on March 17, 2025.

About Coffee Day Enterprises

Set up in 1996, Coffee Day Enterprises Limited (CDEL) is a diversified company with operations spanning across multiple sectors, including coffee and related businesses, integrated multimodal logistics, financial services, leasing of commercial office space, hospitality, and corporate investments.

ALSO READ | What sparked 9% rally in Ircon International share on March 18? Details As the parent company of the Coffee Day Group, CDEL is engaged in a range of activities through its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures. Its primary business includes coffee retail and exports, while also focusing on hospitality and information technology services.

The company's flagship brand, Café Coffee Day, operates a network of about 469 cafes across 154 cities and 268 CCD Value Express kiosks.

Additionally, CDEL manages around 48,788 vending machines placed in corporate workplaces and hotels.

In the hospitality sector, CDEL owns and operates three luxury boutique resorts under the brand ‘The Serai,’ with two of these resorts located in Karnataka and one in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

ALSO READ | Star Cement up 4% as arm bags license for limestone block in Assam The market capitalisation of Coffee Day Enterprises is Rs 518.41 crore, according to BSE.

At 10:04 AM, Coffee Day Enterprises shares remained locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 24.54. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.76 per cent higher at 74,736.68 levels.