Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Baazar Style Retail up 5% in trade; JM Financial initiates 'Buy'; check TP

Baazar Style Retail up 5% in trade; JM Financial initiates 'Buy'; check TP

Domestic brokerage JM Financial has initiated coverage on Baazar Style Retail with a 'Buy' call. The brokerage has kept the target price at Rs 400 per share

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Baazar Style Retail shares advanced 5 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 242.1 per share. Around 10:33 AM, Baazar Style Retail share price was up 1.58 per cent at Rs 234.15  per share on BSE.
 
 In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.18 per cent at 75,045.56. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,747.17 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 430.95 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 181.3 per share.
 
Domestic brokerage JM Financial has initiated coverage on Baazar Style Retail with a 'Buy' call. The brokerage has kept the target price at Rs 400 per share.   ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 800 pts to 74,970; Nifty at 22,740; Financials, Auto, Metal lead
 
 
The brokerage is upbeat about the company's strong growth potential in a huge, largely unorganised Total Addressable Market (TAM). 
 
The value apparel market was worth Rs 3.7 trillion in FY24. Of this, the organised market was Rs 1.3 trillion and it is expected to grow at 17 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY24-27 (19 per cent over FY19-24) to Rs 2.1 trillion in FY27. The growth will be led by better quality products at affordable prices and shift from unbranded products to branded products and so on. 

Also Read

drugs, pharma sector

Morepen Labs shares skyrocket 12% on rolling out 'Empamore'; details here

nmdc dividend

NMDC share price rises 3% on interim dividend announcement; check details

Bajaj Finserv

Why Bajaj Finserv shares slipped 2% in trade on March 18? Details

Spicejet

SpiceJet shares extend rally, up 10% in 2 days; here's what's driving stock

Big listed real estate companies drive profits home in a dull market

Aditya Birla Real Estate gains 5% after arm launches residential project

 
Strong presence, huge TAM and high growth market places will work in the favour of Style Baazar as per JM Financial.   ALSO READ: SpiceJet shares extend rally, up 10% in 2 days; here's what's driving stock
 
Additionally, the brokerage believes the company has high potential for store expansion on the back of strong unit economics. As per calculation, the company has the potential to add at least 265 stores considering the current economic and gross domestic product (GDP)/capita situation, which can only improve in future with increasing per capita income and development of cities. 
 
"We expect the company to add 145 stores over FY25-27E," the report read. 
 
On the other hand, the brokerage sees high revenue concentration (80-90 per cent) from its core markets, heavy reliance on apparel sales, increased competition in value fashion retail, and unsuccessful launch of private labels, which may impact the business adversely, and dependency on a few suppliers for procurement needs without any definitive agreements as key risks for the company.   ALSO READ: Coffee Day Enterprises hits 5% upper circuit on settling outstanding debt
 
Baazar Style Retail is one of the fastest growing value fashion retailer in Eastern India with a market share. In addition to affordable products under the apparels section, BSRL also offers non-apparels and home furnishing products.

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Zomato, ICICI Bk, M&M, L&T drive Sensex, Nifty 1% higher; SMIDs gain over 1%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

VIP Ind stock may fall below this level for the first time in 30 years

ipo listing

PDP Shipping & Projects IPO listing: Shares list at 20% discount on BSE SME

cement

Star Cement up 4% as arm bags license for limestone block in Assam

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

What sparked 9% rally in Ircon International share on March 18? Details

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListDelhi Weather Forecast TodayStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon