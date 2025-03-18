Unicommerce eSolutions shares rise amid plans to consider security issuance

Shares of Unicommerce eSolutions rallied over 6.5 per cent in Tuesday's intraday trade after the company planned to issue securities in its upcoming board meeting on March 20.

Unicommerce Esolutions’ stock rose as much as 6.7 per cent during the intraday trade to Rs 117.6 per share, the biggest intraday rise since March 6 this year. The stock, however, pared some gains to trade 6.13 per cent higher at Rs 116.9 apiece, compared to a 0.88 per cent rise in Nifty 50 as of 10:00 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the third consecutive day, despite declining 20 per cent, so far, this calendar year, compared to a 4 per cent drop in the benchmark Nifty 50. Since its listing on Dalal Street in August last year, the stock has fallen by 50 per cent. Unicommerce Esolutions currently has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1,195.9 crore.

In an exchange filing on Monday, the company said that its board meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 20, 2025, to consider transactions involving the company, which may include the issuance of equity shares or any other securities, through any or all of various permissible methods. This may include a preferential issue, qualified institutional placement and by any other means, the statement said.

It further added that the approval of shareholders shall be taken through requisite means as may be approved by the company's board.

Also Read

Unicommerce eSolutions provides e-commerce enablement software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform in the transaction processing or nerve centre layer that enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands sellers and logistics service provider firms.

As of Q2 2025, Unicommerce serves 3,600 clients including D2C brands, retail and e-commerce companies as well as logistics provider firms. With 260 technology and partner integrations, the company has achieved an annual transaction run rate of 850 million order items managing 8,800 warehouses and 3,150 omni-enabled stores across geographies.