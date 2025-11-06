Morgan Stanley bullish on Adani Power; chart hints at 30% upside potential

Morgan Stanley maintains 'Overweight' rating, ups target pricePost the Q2 performance, analysts at Morgan Stanley have reiterated 'Overweight' rating on the stock, and raised the base case target price to ₹185 per share from ₹163.60 earlier. Analysts at Morgan Stanley cite improved earnings visibility, a strong Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) portfolio and support balance sheet for capex as key drivers for the stock ahead. Adani Power has demonstrated strong win rates in recent PPA bids, has what we view as the strongest balance sheet in the segment, and already has placed equipment orders; we think this puts them in a sweet spot to tie up new PPAs, analysts said in the report.
Explaining its 'Overweight' stance on Adani Power"Coal should remain a key driver of India's energy security and help to meet the evening peak demand. Adani Power is India's largest Independent Power Producer (IPP) and second-largest thermal developer (after NTPC), with market share of 8 per cent in both coal capacity and generation. We expect Adani Power to be one of the largest beneficiaries of thermal capacity addition, and see its market share reaching 15 per cent by FY32 with a 41.9GW portfolio (2.5x vs. FY25). The company has also seen favorable resolutions of most regulatory issues", Morgan Stanley said in its report. The report further states, that in a bull case scenario Adani Power target price would be ₹240; whereas in a bear case the stock could drop to ₹107.
Here's what technical charts suggest on Adani PowerAdani Power Current Price: ₹154.10 Likely Target: ₹200 / ₹129 Upside Potential: 29.8% Downside Risk: 16.3% Support: ₹147.50; ₹135 Resistance: ₹166; ₹179; ₹190 Adani Power stock is seen testing the super trend line support on the daily chart around ₹154. The stock has been holding above this key indicator since the breakout on July 9, 2025.
