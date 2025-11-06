Automotive segment EBIT margins improved ~20 bps QoQ at 9.1 per cent which includes eSUV contract manufacturing margins (core Auto EBIT at 10.3 per cent, up 30 bps QoQ), while Farm Equipment segment margins were steady at 19.7 per cent (core tractor margins at 20.6 per cent).

Management’s optimistic stance on GST reforms highlights a medium term structural tailwind that could unlock fresh demand across rural and commercial segments. With improving product mix, disciplined capital allocation, and a strong launch pipeline, M&M remains well-positioned to sustain double-digit earnings growth in FY26E, according to ICICI Securities.