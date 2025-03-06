MosChip Technologies share zooms 9% on launching MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT

MosChip Technologies share price: MosChip Technologies shares were in demand on Thursday, March 6, 2025, as the stock rallied as much as 9.06 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 167.80 per share.

MosChip Technologies shares rose following the announcement of the launch of MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT, a digital solutions suite aimed at accelerating the development of next-generation connected and intelligent products.

According to the company, MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT will enable enterprises to innovate quickly, shorten product life cycles, and optimise performance by combining the transformative powers of IoT, AI, Generative AI, Edge AI, workflow automation and testing, security, and application modernisation.

Tailored to meet the evolving demands of industries such as smart homes, manufacturing, consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, and energy, the company highlighted that this suite offers enterprises a scalable and future-proof foundation. It helps build next-generation smart products, majorly reducing time-to-market while improving operational efficiency, MosChip added.

“Product development is at a critical inflection point - connectivity and intelligence are no longer add-ons but core necessities. With MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT, we are not just offering a technology suite; we are delivering a highly optimised, modular, and intelligent digital suite that accelerates the entire product lifecycle - from hardware design and embedded systems to AI-driven insights and automation. This ensures seamless integration, reduced complexity, advanced cognitive intelligence, and enhanced security at every stage of product development,” said Vishal Patil, senior vice president of product engineering at MosChip.

The company further said that MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT is now available for enterprises looking to redefine product development, drive innovation, and lead in the era of connected intelligence.

What does MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT offers?

The MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT Solutions Suite offers a comprehensive range of offerings designed to drive digital transformation. The Integrated IoT and Connectivity Suite ensures seamless onboarding of smart devices, providing unified management, real-time insights, and adaptive edge security. This suite is built to optimize connectivity and data flow across a wide variety of devices.

The Cognitive Intelligence Suite is centered around enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making through advanced AI capabilities. It integrates Edge AI and Generative AI solutions, enabling businesses to derive actionable insights and automate complex processes, ultimately improving productivity and performance.

The Unified Automation Suite focuses on automating product testing and streamlining product workflows. With the use of autonomous agents and dynamic orchestration, it reduces operational bottlenecks, enabling faster and more efficient development cycles.

Lastly, the Digital-Native Suite helps enterprises navigate cloud-native transformation and microservices modernisation. It also offers integrated data intelligence.

“Today’s enterprises demand frictionless integration, real-time intelligence, and security-first architecture - all while staying agile. MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT brings these critical capabilities together in a cohesive, solution suite. Together with MosChip DigitalSky Innovation Hub, it provides product leaders and enterprises with unprecedented access to latest technologies, deep tech expertise, and an ecosystem to accelerate innovation, mitigate risks, and fast-track the journey from concept to market-ready, intelligent products,” saidSwamy Irrinki, senior vice president of worldwide sales & marketing at MosChip.