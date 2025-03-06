Bharat Forge arm inks pack with Compal Electronics; shares gain 2%

Bharat Forge share price: Auto components and equipment maker Bharat Forge was trading higher in Thursday's session. At the bourses, shares of Bharat Forge advanced 2.31 per cent to the day's high of Rs 1,082.10 per share during the intraday deals on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

The uptick in the company's price followed the news that Kalyani Powertrain, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, entered into a technology licensing agreement with Compal Electronics for the manufacturing of X86 platform servers in India. "The two parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop a server business using locally manufactured solutions in India, echoing the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ policy. Compal will provide KPTL with technological support related to servers, including overseeing local production, assembly, testing activities, and final sales," Bharat Forge said in a release.

READ: Zaggle Prepaid freezes in 5% upper circuit on bagging Tech Mahindra deal Bharat Forge Vice Chairman & Jt MD Mr. Amit Kalyani said, “It gives us immense pleasure to partner with a global leader of technological products, ‘Compal’, for manufacturing servers in India. This association will give a strong impetus to India’s manufacturing competitiveness. We are ecstatic and encouraged by the trust they have reposed in the Kalyani Group for the proposed association.”

Additionally, the electronics division of Kalyani Powertrain announced the launch of Made-in-India servers from their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra, in February 2025. "The factory is poised to stimulate local businesses, attract, and contribute significantly to the region's manufacturing potential," said the company in a filing with the exchanges. Bharat Forge is a Pune-based Indian multinational company providing high-performance components and solutions to various industrial sectors. The company is part of the Kalyani Group and manufactures forged and machined components, including aluminium castings. Bharat Forge operates manufacturing facilities across India and has a global presence. The company was incorporated in 1961 and commenced commercial production in 1996. Bharat Forge has expanded its operations through strategic acquisitions and joint ventures over the years.

Bharat Forge’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 51,396.92 crore on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company is a constituent of the Nifty Midcap 50 index.

Bharat Forge shares have dropped around 27 per cent in the last six months and nearly 1 per cent in the last one year.

Bharat Forge shares have a 52-week range of Rs 1,804.50 - Rs 1,002.15 on the NSE.

At around 11:15 AM on Thursday, Bharat Forge shares were trading at Rs 1,077 per share, up 1.88 per cent from their previous close of Rs 1,057.10 on the NSE. A total of nearly 0.46 million shares of Bharat Forge, worth around Rs 50.20 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE so far.