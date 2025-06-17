Home / Markets / News / Motilal Oswal bullish on capital goods sector this week; check stock picks

Motilal Oswal bullish on capital goods sector this week; check stock picks

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: The capital goods sector is riding a multi-year upcycle driven by public capex and energy transition imperatives

Capital Goods
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Research Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 6:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Capital goods stocks: The Indian capital goods sector continues to remain in focus, buoyed by healthy order inflows, strong government capex, and sustained traction in core segments such as transmission & distribution (T&D), renewables, and defence. While private sector capex remained subdued in the March quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q4FY25), commentary suggests that an uptick may unfold in the coming quarters.
 
Sector performance was strong across key metrics. Profitability remained robust, with multiple large and mid-sized players reporting results ahead of expectations in Q4FY25. Ebitda margins for most product companies held firm, supported by operating leverage and favorable order mix. While execution challenges remain in some EPC verticals due to legacy projects, margin expansion is anticipated as the backlog clears. On the order side, momentum surprised positively in segments like international renewables and domestic T&D, resulting in robust inflows and a healthy prospect pipeline. The energy transition theme is driving demand across India and export geographies such as the GCC, Europe, and the Americas.
 
Government capex continues to act as the backbone of sectoral momentum. Central capex reached an all-time high of ₹2.4 trillion in March 2025 and ₹1.6 trillion in April 2025, indicating front-loaded investments in FY26. Aggregate state capex also grew 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY25, reaching a three-year high. This sustained public investment is supporting order books in defence manufacturing, power transmission, and transport infrastructure. Notably, new defence procurement pipelines, HVDC grid expansion, and green hydrogen infrastructure are offering incremental growth opportunities.
 
Looking ahead, visibility remains strong. Export potential is rising, with defence, turbines, and transmission players tapping into global demand. Margins are expected to sustain or improve across most sub-segments due to improved pricing, favorable product mix, and scale benefits. However, any acceleration in private sector ordering—especially from core infra, industrial, and process industries—would be a key upside trigger. The sector remains structurally well-positioned amid India's infrastructure thrust, energy transition focus, and supply-chain localisation initiatives.
 
In conclusion, the capital goods sector is riding a multi-year upcycle driven by public capex and energy transition imperatives. As private investment revives, the sector is set to maintain its growth momentum in FY26 and beyond.  ALSO READ: Are high oil prices always bad for market sentiment? No, suggests data 

Motilal Oswal stock recommendations: Capital goods stocks to buy

 

Cummins KKC | Share price target: ₹4,060

 
Cummins India delivered a strong FY25 performance, with net profit up 15 per cent Y-o-Y and revenue crossing ₹10,000 crore, supported by robust domestic demand and improving exports. The Powergen and Industrial segments posted healthy growth of 14 per cent and 28 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, aided by CPCB 4+ adoption and broad-based infrastructure activity. The distribution business also remained resilient, growing 14per cent Y-o-Y on higher aftermarket and warranty revenues. With a debt-free balance sheet, strong cash flows, and leadership in emission-compliant technologies, Cummins is well-positioned to benefit from rising localization, infrastructure capex, and global recovery.
 

Kirloskar Oil | Share price target: ₹1,150

 
Kirloskar Oil Engines is well-positioned to deliver strong growth, driven by its strategic focus on high-margin segments like HHP, exports, and B2C distribution. With key issues from earlier quarters resolving and genset demand stabilising, the company is poised for margin expansion. A large upcoming industrial order further enhances visibility. We model an 18 per cent/19 per cent Ebitda/PAT CAGR over FY25–27 with a 70bp margin improvement, reflecting strong operational leverage. KOEL's continued investments in product innovation, distribution strength, and export markets reinforce its long-term growth outlook.
     
=========================
Discalimer: This article is by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Research desk. Views expressed are their own
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Are high oil prices always bad for market sentiment? No, suggests data

Premium

Higher crude oil prices, production gains positive for upstream players

Premium

Near-term advertising revenue and margin pressure for Sun TV Network

Sebi proposes periodic disclosure mandate for securitised debt issuers

Cordelia Cruise owner files DRHP, NSEIX inks MoU with CSE, and more

Topics :Stock callsMarketsThe Smart Investorcapital goods sectorCapital goods Kirloskar Oil EnginesCummins IndiaIndian stock marketsInvestment tipsInvestment strategies

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 6:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story