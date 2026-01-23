Mphasis Q3 in line; AI-led deal pipeline lifts FY27 growth hopes: Analysts

Disclaimer: The views or investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Therefore, brokerages agree that Mphasis’s AI-led deal momentum and BFSI-heavy portfolio underpin medium-term growth visibility, even as near-term margins remain range-bound. The debate now centres on how quickly large deal wins translate into revenue and whether AI-driven efficiencies can eventually lift profitability beyond the guided band.