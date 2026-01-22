Mphasis Q3 FY26 results: Net profit increases 3.5% to ₹442 crore

Mid-tier IT services company Mphasis reported a 3.5 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 442 crore in the third quarter. This was despite the Rs 35 crore provision the company had to make due to the implementation of the new labour codes.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 12.3 per cent to Rs 4,002 crore.

Revenue growth was led by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), which rose 18.2 per cent and insurance, which grew 36.6 per cent compared to a year earlier. The company counts JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and United Airlines among its major clients.

North America, which makes up almost 80 per cent of the company’s topline, grew 16 per cent.

“We are pleased with our continued progress on all metrics around growth across the business. Our Mphasis NeoIP artificial intelligence (AI) platform is supersizing our pipeline and deals, paving the way for faster revenue growth and continued gains in wallet share driven by wins,” said Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer and managing director.

Deal wins for the quarter were $428 million, down from $528 million sequentially, while the operating margin was 15.2 per cent. Out of the total deal wins, there were two deals worth more than $50 million.