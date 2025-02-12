MSCI Feb Rebalancing: Hyundai Motor in, Adani Green out; check full list

MSCI February Review: Shares of Hyundai Motor India, Adani Green, and IndusInd Bank were among top stocks to watch on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Investor interest came in these stocks as they were part of the MSCI Index’s February rebalancing.

Global index provider MSCI, earlier today, announced its February review and latest index rebalancing. The proforma changes, as announced during the February 2025 Index Review, will be implemented as of the close of February 28, 2025 (effective March 3, 2025).

According to MSCI’s statement, the index provider has added Hyundai Motor India Ltd to its MSCI Global Standard Index in the latest MSCI Index review. Hyundai Motor is the only large-cap stock which has been added to the list.

On the bourses, Hyundai Motor India share price advanced 3.4 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,898.2 per share.

Hyundai Motor India had launched India’s largest initial public offering (IPO) last year, where it raised Rs 27,870 crore via primary market route. Hyundai Motor India stock is trading at its highest level since November 29, 2024. Hyundai share hit a record high of Rs 1,968.8 per share on its listing day – October 22, 2024.

During the October-December quarter (Q3) of the current financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Hyundai Motor India saw a 19 per cent year-on-year decrease in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,161 crore.

Further, its total income slipped 2.04 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 16,892 crore, its revenue from operations was down 1.34 per cent in Q3 to Rs 16,648 crore.

Meanwhile, MSCI Index has deleted Adani Green from its Global Standard Index. Adani Green share price, on the BSE today, fell 2.65 per cent intraday to Rs 921.2 per share.

From its 52-week high level of Rs 2,173.65 per share, which it hit on June 3, 2024, Adani Green stock is down 57.7 per cent.

“MSCI continues to monitor Adani Group and associated securities, including related to free float, and will issue further communication if appropriate,” a statement from MSCI said.

MSCI clarifies that starting from the February 2025 Index Review, MSCI will implement the index review changes, including changes in the Number of Shares (NOS), Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF), and Domestic Inclusion Factor (DIF) of Adani Energy Solutions that have been previously postponed, it added.

Overall, India's weight in MSCI Global Standard Indexes will increase to 19 per cent from the current 18.8 per cent February 28 onwards.

MSCI Rebalancing: Additions, deletions list

Apart from big stocks like Hyundai Motor India and Adani Green, MSCI added 20 stocks to its MSCI India Domestic Smallcap Index. These include Ola Electric Mobility (down over 2 per cent), Sundaram-Clayton (down 0.4 per cent), and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (down 5 per cent).

MSCI also included Afcons Infrastructure, Akums Drugs and Pharma, Allied Blenders, ASK Automotive, Black Box, Cartrade Tech, E2E Networks, Greaves Cotton, Jyoti CNC Automation, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital, Manorama Industries, Niva Bupa Health Ins, Pearl Global Industries, Shaily Engineering, Tbo Tek, V2 Retail, and Websol Energy Systems in its MSCI India Domestic Smallcap Index.

On the other hand, Advanced Enzyme Tech (down over 3 per cent), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar (down 5 per cent), Balmer Lawrie & Co (down 5 per cent), Bharat Bijlee (down 3.5 per cent), DCB Bank (down 3.16 per cent), Fineotex Chemical (down around 2 per cent), Jai Corporation (down 5 per cent), Jamna Auto Industries (down 6.5 per cent), La Opala RG (down 3 per cent), Magellanic Cloud (down 3 per cent), Mahindra Logistics (down over 2 per cent), Sanghvi Movers (down 4 per cent), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (down 4 per cen), Spandana Sphoorty Financial (down 6 per cent), Sula Vineyards (down 4 per cent), Sun Pharma Advanced RSCH (doen 4.5 per cent), and West Coast Paper Mills (down 0.6 per cent) are the stocks which have been excluded from the MSCI SmallCap index.

By comparison, the benchmark Sensex index fell today by 764 points intraday to hit a low of 75,530 level. The Nifty50, on the other hand, was trading below the 23,000-mark.

MSCI Weight increase, decrease stocks

MSCI Standard Indexes saw weight increase of IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Mankind Pharma, Varun Beverages, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Dixon Technologies (India), PB Fintech, and Voltas.

It cut weights of Adani Green Energy, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank.

According to IIFL Capital, the MSCI rejig could lead to a net passive inflow of about $850 million to $1 billion into India stock markets.

Globally, MSCI added eight stocks and deleted 20 stocks from China. Overall, 23 securities will be added and 107 securities deleted from the MSCI global standard indexes as part of the review.

India has slipped to third position, in terms of weightage across emerging markets, making way for Taiwan on the second spot. China remains the highest weight-holding country, with a weightage of 27.1 per cent from 27 per cent after the February 2025 MSCI review.