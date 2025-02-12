Stocks to Watch, Feb 12, 2025: Vi, HAL, Godrej Ind, SAIL, Berger Paints

Stocks to Watch on February 12, 2025: The Indian equities are poised to open positive today. That said, the GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:45 AM, were trading 40.85 points higher at 23,194. On Tuesday, Sensex shed as much as 1,018.20 points, or 1.32 per cent and settle at 76,293.60. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 also ended lower by 309.80 points, or 1.32 per cent, at 23,071.80.

Here are few stocks that will be on investors' radar on February 12, 2025:

Results on Feb 12: Godrej Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), 63 Moons Technologies, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Bharat Forge, and others will announce their quarterly results.

SAIL: Steel Authority of India reported a 66 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 141.89 crore for the December quarter as compared to Rs Rs 422.92 crore a year ago.

Vodafone Idea: Vi posted a a net loss of Rs 6,609.3 crore in Q3, down 5.3 per cent, than the Rs 6,985.9 crore loss seen in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

Berger Paints: The company's net profit declined 1.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 295.97 crore in the tird quarter as against Rs 300.16 crore a year ago.

IRCTC: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation reported a 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 341 crore for Q3 as compared to Rs 200 crore a year ago.

EIH Ltd: Oberoi group of hotels' parent EIH will not proceed with its proposed investment in a mixed-use project in Pune. The company announced an investment of Rs 254 crore to acquire a 51 per cent equity stake in Pune-based Muttha Towers II Private Limited last year.

NBCC: The company sold 1,233 housing units for Rs 3,217 crore through e-auction in a new project at Greater Noida.

Mahindra Holidays: Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra in Invest Karnataka 2025 summit said that they are planning to invest around Rs 40,000 crore in Karnataka over the next few years.

TVS Motor: The company inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka at the Global Investors Meet (GIM), Invest Karnataka 2025. The two-wheeler auto company will set up a global capability center in Karnataka and expand its production and engineering capabilities in Mysuru, build a test track and set-up new company office infrastructure in the state.

HAL: The aerospace and Defence company is aiming to for Rs 2.2 trillion order book by 2030. The company already has order book of Rs 1.2 trillion and expects to add another Rs 1 trillion ahead.

Shriram Finance: The non banking financial company (NBFC) is targeting to increase its green portfolio by 20 folds over next three years as it diversifies its loan book, as per reports.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services has agreed to to modernise the depository system of Muscat Clearing and Depository (MCD), Oman’s central securities depository, according to a reports.

Signature Global: The real estate company recorded a pre-sales or sales bookings of Rs 8,670 crore in April-December period of 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 3,120 crore in the year-ago period which implies a 178 per cent annual growth.

NTPC: The company is in initial talks with range of foreign technology suppliers to expand in nuclear energy.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is planning to expand its Vizag oil refinery capacity in southern India by as much as 20 per cent.