Stocks to Watch today, Nov 6: Paytm, IndiGo, Delhivery, Grasim Industries

5 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 8:25 AM IST
Stocks to watch, Thursday, November 6, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start on Thursday, following a rally in global markets. At 08:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 43 points at 25,727 levels.
The market was closed on Wednesday, November 5, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday.
Asian markets were trading higher following gains on the Wall Street. Last checked, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.87 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.93 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.54 per cent.
Overnight, US equity market settled higher after the Supreme Court’s questioning of President Donald Trump’s tariffs raised hopes that some of the trade duties could be eased. The S&P 500 rose 0.37 per cent, the Nasdaq edged up 0.65 per cent, while the Dow Jones rose 0.48 per cent. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Here are the key stocks to watch today, November 6 ,2025:
InterGlobe Aviation: The country-largest budget carrier's net loss widened to ₹2,582.1 crore in the Q2FY26 against ₹986..7 crore in the year-ago quarter. THe company's revenue increased 9.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹18,555.3 crore against ₹16,969.6 crore.
Britannia Industries: The FMCG major reported a consolidated net profit of ₹654.5 crore in September 2025 quarter, up 23.1 per cent from ₹531.5 crore in the year-ago period. It consolidated revenue stood at ₹4,840.6 crore, up 3.7 per cent from ₹4,667.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's board of directors has appointed Rakshit Hargave as an Additional Whole-Time Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Britannia.
Grasim Industries: The company announced a consolidated revenue of ₹39,900 crore in Q2FY26, up 17 per cent from ₹34,223 crore in the year-ago period. It consolidated net profit came in at ₹553 crore, up 76 per cent from ₹315 crore in the same quarter last year.
Delhivery: The logistics posted a consolidated loss of ₹50.4 crore in the September 2025 quarter against the profit of ₹10.2 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's revenue increased 16.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2559.3 crore against ₹2,189.7 crore. Vivek Pabari, currently responsible for Corporate Finance, Treasury, and Investor Relations, will succeed Amit Agarwal as CFO starting January 1, 2026.
Godrej Agrovet: The agri-business firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹84.3 crore in Q2FY26, down 12 per cent from ₹95.8 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s consolidated revenue rose 4.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,567.4 crore against ₹2,448.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
CSB Bank: The private sector lender reported a 15.8 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹160.3 crore in the September 2025 quarter, compared to ₹138.4 crore in the same period last year. Net interest income grew 15.3 per cent to ₹423.6 crore from ₹367.5 crore. On the asset quality front, gross NPA improved slightly to 1.81 per cent from 1.84 per cent in the previous quarter, while net NPA declined to 0.52 per cent from 0.66 per cent sequentially.
Berger Paints India: The paint maker reported a consolidated net profit of ₹206.4 crore in Q2FY26, down 23.5 per cent from ₹270 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s consolidated revenue rose 1.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,827.5 crore against ₹2,774.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The apparel retailer posted a standalone net loss of ₹90.9 crore in the Q2FY26, narrowing from a loss of ₹138.7 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue grew 7.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,491.8 crore against ₹1,387.4 crore in the year-ago period.
Tata Consultancy Services: The IT services giant has extended its 18-year collaboration with ABB to enhance ABB’s global hosting operations. The expanded partnership aims to streamline ABB’s IT infrastructure and bolster its digital foundation, fostering greater resilience and innovation.
Adani Energy Solutions: The company has signed an agreement with RSWM to supply 60 MW of renewable energy to RSWM’s multiple plants across Rajasthan. Under the Group Captive Scheme, RSWM has invested ₹60 crore for the supply of 31.53 crore units of green power annually. The is expected to boost the share of renewables in RSWM’s total energy mix from 33 per cent to about 70 per cent in the near term.
Q2 results today
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Lupin, Life Insurance Corporation of India, ABB India, Ola Electric Mobility, UPL, Zydus Lifesciences, Abbott India, Amber Enterprises India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Aster DM Healthcare, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Cummins India, Godrej Properties, Hexaware Technologies, Mankind Pharma, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Saatvik Green Energy, and Smartworks Coworking Spaces will release their quarterly earnings today.
