MTAR, Sammaan Capital: Strategies for 3 stocks with high retail holdings

The benchmark equity indices have witnessed solid gains so far in the calendar year 2024 on the back of strong buying support by domestic institutional investors, even as foreign flows remained tepid.The DIIs, mainly mutual funds, have so far pumped in Rs 3.14 trillion (Rs in lakh crore) in Indian stocks riding on steady inflows from retail investors, by way of SIPs (Systematic Investment Plan).

As a result, the BSE Sensex thus far in 2024 has gained 12.8 per cent, despite a 1 per cent decline in trades today. The NSE Nifty 50 index holds a stronger 14.7 per cent surge at 24,900-odd levels.