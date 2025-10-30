Home / Markets / News / MTAR Technologies stock soars 34% in October, hits 2-year high; here's why

MTAR Technologies stock soars 34% in October, hits 2-year high; here's why

The stock price of MTAR Technologies hit a two-year high at ₹2,473.95, and has more-than-doubled or zoomed 115 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,152 touched on April 7, 2025.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB
Image credit: PIB
SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
Google
MTAR Technologies share price today

 
Shares of MTAR Technologies hit a two-year high at ₹2,473.95, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.52 per cent at 84,559 at 12:31 PM.
 
The stock price of the aerospace & defense company was quoting at its highest level since November 2023. It had hit a record high of ₹2,920 on September 11, 2023.
 
Thus far in the month of October, MTAR Technologies has outperformed the market by soaring 34 per cent. It has more-than-doubled or zoomed 115 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,152 touched on April 7, 2025.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Why MTAR Technologies stock has outperformed the market?

 
On October 15, 2025, MTAR announced that it received orders worth ₹67.16 crore from an existing customer. The company said it cannot disclose the name of the customer on account of confidentiality. The orders are to be executed by June 2026.
 
In September 2025, MTAR received orders worth ₹386.06 crore in the Clean Energy Sector— fuel cells segment. The order was received from an existing customer, whose details were not mentioned. The order will be executed in phases, orders worth ₹204.86 crore will be completed up to March 2026 and orders worth ₹181.2 crore upto June 2026.
 
The company continues to strengthen its presence in the Clean Energy – Fuel Cells segment, driven by its cutting-edge product portfolio, timely execution, and cost competitiveness, despite macro challenges such as tariffs. In addition, the management expects further orders from the fuel cells segment going forward.
 
MTAR is a leading manufacturer in India’s niche precision manufacturing industry. The company is engaged in the manufacture of mission critical precision engineered systems for Clean Energy - Civil Nuclear Power, Fuel Cells, Hydro, Wind, Space and Defence sectors. 
 
The company emerged as a market leader due to its contribution to the Indian civilian nuclear power programme, Indian space programme, Indian defence, global defence as well as global clean energy sectors. The company’s clients comprise Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Bloom Energy, Andritz, GE Power, Voith, Rafael, Elbit, GKN Aerospace, IAI, and Thales among others.   ALSO READ | Sagility share price skyrockets 12%, hits all-time high on healthy Q2 
According to ICRA, MTAR is expected to maintain healthy revenue growth in FY26, supported by continued execution and robust demand across segments. Further, the growth momentum is expected to sustain in the medium term, supported by healthy orders in the pipeline from domestic and international clients. Further, the company expects to receive healthy incremental orders over the next 12 months.
 
The overall outlook for the civil nuclear segment remains highly promising. MTAR anticipates strong momentum in this division, with year-on-year growth projected in the range of 35 per cent to 40 per cent, commencing in FY27. The company in its FY25 annual report said that it expects close to ₹1,000 crore orders from Kaiga 5 & 6 and five reactors that are due for refurbishment.
 
The Government of India has set a bold export target of ₹50,000 crore by 2029, alongside a projected ₹3 trillion in total defence production by 2029–30, signaling a strong national commitment to becoming a premier exporter of defence systems This export-led transition opens significant growth opportunities for domestic manufacturers. MTAR looks forward to at least 45 per cent to 50 per cent growth YoY in this segment due ramp up in volumes with new MNC customers and addition of new products in Domestic Defence.
 

Topics :DRDOBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsDefense stocksstock market rally

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

