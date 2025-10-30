Stocks to buy? HEG, Jindal Steel among 5 stocks with 18% upside potential

Here's a detailed analysis on each of these 5 stocks.
HEGCurrent Price: ₹578 Likely Target: ₹660 Upside Potential: 14.2% Support: ₹565; ₹530 Resistance: ₹600; ₹625 HEG share has given a breakout on the daily chart. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹565 followed by key support placed around ₹530. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to ₹660 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹600 and ₹625 levels.
Chennai Petroleum CorporationCurrent Price: ₹866 Likely Target: ₹1,020 Upside Potential: 17.8% Support: ₹810; ₹785 Resistance: ₹900; ₹950 Chennai Petroleum stock can potentially rally to ₹1,020 levels on the upside. The stock may counter interim resistance around ₹900 and ₹950 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to be positive above ₹785, with near support visible around ₹810 levels.
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals CorporationCurrent Price: ₹1,493 Likely Target: ₹1,700 Upside Potential: 13.9% Support: ₹1,484; ₹1,415 Resistance: ₹1,515; ₹1,585; ₹1,650 Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals stock is seen consolidating above its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA), which stands at ₹1,484 in recent days. That apart, the key momentum oscillators for the stock seem to be favourably placed, thus hinting at a likely positive bias at the counter.
Graphite IndiaCurrent Price: ₹642 Likely Target: ₹760 Upside Potential: 18.4% Support: ₹623; ₹600; ₹580 Resistance: ₹650; ₹670; ₹696; ₹730 Graphite India stock has soared nearly 15 per cent in the last three trading sessions. The daily chart shows that the near-term bias is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock quotes above ₹623; below which support can be anticipated at ₹600 and ₹580 levels.
Jindal SteelCurrent Price: ₹1,064 Likely Target: ₹1,200 Upside Potential: 12.8% Support: ₹1,030; ₹1,003 Resistance: ₹1,100; ₹1,135; ₹1,160 Jindal Steel share is likely to trade on a favourable note as long as the stock sustains above ₹1,003, with interim support visible around ₹1,030 levels. On the upside, the stock can surge to ₹1,200, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹1,100, ₹1,135 and ₹1,160 levels.
