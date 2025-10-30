"The BOJ is tip-toeing towards a hike," said Fred Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC in Hong Kong. "With October a missed opportunity to nudge rates higher, all eyes are now on December, when a rate hike appears likely."
The Nikkei 225 fluctuated between gains and losses and was last 0.2 per cent higher after the Bank of Japan's decision. Though it stood pat on rates, it repeated its pledge to continue increasing borrowing costs if the economy moves in line with its projections.
The yen reversed its earlier gains against the US dollar and was last 0.2 per cent weaker at 153.065 yen. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold a press conference later today.
US President Donald Trump is currently meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea. US negotiators have signalled they seek a return to a fragile trade war truce, but tensions remain high and longer-term economic irritants will likely persist between the geopolitical rivals.
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Wednesday by a quarter of a percentage point as expected, but the US central bank's new policy statement included several references to the lack of official data during the ongoing federal government shutdown, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters later that policymakers are likely to become more cautious if it deprives them of further job and inflation reports.
