Asian shares initially retreated on Thursday after President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

While Trump said the meeting was amazing and had resolved many issues, investors appeared sceptical. US futures were flat.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index bounced lower and then inched up less than 0.1 per cent to 51,333.51 after the Bank of Japan kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged.

Chinese markets gave up early gains, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng shedding 0.2 per cent to 26,298.64. The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.3 per cent to 4,006.60.

South Korea's Kospi index broke through the 4,000 mark for the first time, edging up 0.1 per cent to 4,084.91 after climbing more than 1 per cent earlier in the day following reports of progress in Washington's trade talks with South Korea. Solid corporate earnings also boosted shares in tech, auto and shipbuilding.

In Chinese markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.8 per cent to 26,555.36 while the Shanghai Composite index added less than 0.1 per cent to 4,017.95. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday cut its base rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 per cent. It always follows the US lead in interest rate policies since the value of Hong Kong's currency is linked to the US dollar.

"The BOJ is tip-toeing towards a hike," said Fred Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC in Hong Kong. "With October a missed opportunity to nudge rates higher, all eyes are now on December, when a rate hike appears likely."

The Nikkei 225 fluctuated between gains and losses and was last 0.2 per cent higher after the Bank of Japan's decision. Though it stood pat on rates, it repeated its pledge to continue increasing borrowing costs if the economy moves in line with its projections. The yen reversed its earlier gains against the US dollar and was last 0.2 per cent weaker at 153.065 yen. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold a press conference later today. US President Donald Trump is currently meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea. US negotiators have signalled they seek a return to a fragile trade war truce, but tensions remain high and longer-term economic irritants will likely persist between the geopolitical rivals.