MTAR Technologies zooms 81% in 3 months; stock nears record high

MTAR Technologies share price today

Shares of MTAR Technologies hit a multi-year high of ₹2,704.90, as they rallied 4 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on expectations of a healthy second-half of the financial year 2025-26 (H2FY26).

The stock price of the aerospace & defense company was quoting at its highest level since October 2023, and close to its record high of ₹2,920 hit on September 11, 2023.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY In the past three months, MTAR Technologies has outperformed the market by zooming 81 per cent. It has more-than-doubled or zoomed 135 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,152 touched on April 7, 2025.

What’s driving the stock price of MTAR Technologies? MTAR is a leading manufacturer in India’s niche precision manufacturing industry. The company is engaged in the manufacture of mission critical precision engineered systems for Clean Energy - Civil Nuclear Power, Fuel Cells, Hydro, Wind, Space and Defence sectors. The company emerged as a market leader due to its contribution to the Indian civilian nuclear power programme, Indian space programme, Indian defence, global defence as well as global clean energy sectors. The company’s clients comprise Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Bloom Energy, Andritz, GE Power, Voith, Rafael, Elbit, GKN Aerospace, IAI, and Thales among others.

The management is looking forward for a very strong second half, almost 2x of the sales done in the first half, with a revised guidance of 30 per cent to 35 per cent increase in revenue for FY26 compared to the company’s initial guidance of 25 per cent The revised guidance is driven by robust order inflows scheduled for execution within the fiscal year. While there was a temporary dip in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), this is a short-term phenomenon, and the management expects a strong performance in the second half of FY26. The company’s annual EBITDA margin is predicted to remain around 21 per cent, in line with initial guidance, supported by improved operating leverage and higher capacity utilization in H2FY26.