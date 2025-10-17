Muhurat trading: Five-year trend shows festive optimism; will it continue?

Samvat 2077: Muhurat trading was held on November 14, 2020. Sensex closed 195 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 43,638, and Nifty50 closed at 12,771, up 60.3 points or 0.47 per cent.

Samvat 2078: Muhurat trading was held on November 4, 2021. Sensex settled 296 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 60,067.62, and Nifty50 finished at 17,916.8, up 88 points or 0.49 per cent.

Samvat 2079: Muhurat trading was held on October 24, 2022. Nifty closed at 17,730.75, up 155 points or 0.88 per cent, and BSE Sensex settled at 59,831.66, rising 525 points or 0.88 per cent.

In the last five muhurat sessions, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have closed in the green, reflecting upbeat sentiment.