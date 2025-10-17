Home / Markets / News / Muhurat trading: Five-year trend shows festive optimism; will it continue?

Muhurat trading: Five-year trend shows festive optimism; will it continue?

Muhurat trading 2025: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will conduct a special Muhurat trading session this year on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, to mark the festival of Diwali

Muhurat trading 2025
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:33 AM IST
Muhurat trading 2025: As Dalal Street gears up for the auspicious muhurat trading session marking the start of the new Samvat 2082, investors are hoping for another year of festive gains. Historically, Indian stock markets have shown a bullish bias during the Diwali trading hour, and analysts expect the trend to continue this year as well -- supported by GST reforms, tax reliefs, and rate cuts.
 
"Muhurat trading is considered an auspicious session on the occasion of Diwali, and over the past five years, markets have consistently responded positively. Given the prevailing demand environment, supported by GST reforms, tax reliefs, rate cuts, and a deflationary trend, we expect a similar positive sentiment this year as well," said Ashwin Patil, head of fundamental research, LKP Securities.

Diwali muhurat trading 2025 time and date

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will conduct a special Muhurat trading session this year on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, to mark the festival of Diwali.
 
According to a circular by the Indian stock exchanges, the symbolic trading session will be held between 1:45 PM and 2:45 PM. Last year, the special Muhurat trading session was held on November 1, 2024, between 6 PM and 7 PM.
 
Notably, the new session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat (Vikram Samvat 2082) -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali.  ALSO READ | Samvat 2082: Axis Securities, Geojit, PL Capital reveal top Muhurat picks

Muhurat trading past trends

In the last five muhurat sessions, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have closed in the green, reflecting upbeat sentiment. 
Samvat 2077: Muhurat trading was held on November 14, 2020. Sensex closed 195 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 43,638, and Nifty50 closed at 12,771, up 60.3 points or 0.47 per cent.
 
Samvat 2078: Muhurat trading was held on November 4, 2021. Sensex settled 296 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 60,067.62, and Nifty50 finished at 17,916.8, up 88 points or 0.49 per cent.
 
Samvat 2079: Muhurat trading was held on October 24, 2022. Nifty closed at 17,730.75, up 155 points or 0.88 per cent, and BSE Sensex settled at 59,831.66, rising 525 points or 0.88 per cent.
 
Samvat 2080: Muhurat trading was held on November 12, 2023. Sensex closed at 65,259.45, up 355 points or 0.55 per cent, and Nifty50 closed at 19,525.55, up 100 points or 0.52 per cent.
 
Samvat 2081: Muhurat trading was held on November 1, 2024. Nifty50 closed at 24,304.35, up 99 points or 0.41 per cent, and Sensex closed at 79,724.12, up 335 points or 0.42 per cent.

What drives muhurat trading moves?

Analysts believe muhurat trading sessions are mostly driven by festive sentiments.
 
“Muhurat trading is driven by sentiments triggered by the auspicious nature of the long-standing tradition. Fundamentals don’t have any role in Muhurat trading,” said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments.  ALSO READ | Stocks, gold, IPO, MFs: Experts share tips to build wealth in Samvat 2082

Investment playbook for muhurat trading 2025

Geojit Investments believes consumption-driven momentum is expected to accelerate with a projected drop in national inflation, a good monsoon season, and reforms initiated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Beyond rate cuts, the RBI’s measures to enhance credit flow and streamline operations for banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are likely to support financial growth. Together, these developments are expected to lift disposable incomes and generate a broad-based multiplier effect across the domestic economy.
 
A key contrarian theme explores the large-cap IT space, which is available at historically discounted valuations, noted Geojit.
 
Its Diwali picks include State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Tata Consumer Products, Hero Motocorp, Suzlon Energy, Brigade Enterprises Real Estate, Can Fin Homes, and H.G. Infra Engineering.
 
Patil suggests investing in consumer durables, autos, and auto ancillaries with sound financials and valuations.
 

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

