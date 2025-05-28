Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock soars 30% in 2 days; zooms 99% in 18 days

ASM Technologies share price today

ASM Technologies share price hit a record high today, at ₹2,644 per share on the BSE, as it rallied 18 per cent in Wednesday's intraday trade in an otherwise weak market.

In the past two days, the stock price of the company, engaged in design-led manufacturing in the semiconductor and automotive industries, has zoomed 30 per cent. Since May 2, that is in the past 18 trading days, ASM Technologies shares have skyrocketed 99 per cent from a level of ₹1,330.20 which it touched on the BSE.

At 10:24 AM, ASM Technologies share price was trading 9 per cent higher at ₹2,454.60 as compared to 0.24 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock: Ace investor holds over 6% stake in ASM Technologies

Ace Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 762,500 equity shares, representing 6.48 per cent stake in ASM Technologies, at the end of the March 2025 quarter, shareholding pattern data shows.

Also Read

ALSO READ: NR Vandana Textile IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Mukul Agrawal publicly holds 60 stocks with a net worth of over ₹6,210.6 crore, as per Trendyne.com. Mukul Agrawal held stake in Neuland Laboratories, BSE Ltd, Radico Khaitan, Nuvama Wealth Management, and PTC Industries.

Strong Q4 results

For the January to March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), ASM Technologies reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹15.35 crore on the back of strong operational performance. The company had posted net loss of ₹3.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations more-than-doubled to ₹114.50 crore from ₹44.59 crore.

Allotment of equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrants

The company's board, on April 29, 2025, approved the allotment of 800,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each at an issue price of ₹470.70 per equity share (including a premium of ₹460.70 per equity share).

Sector Outlook

The outlook for the Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) sector in India is optimistic, with projected growth driven by advancements in digital engineering and sustainability initiatives. By 2030, the industrial ER&D spend is expected to reach $250-280 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8-9 per cent.

As per Nasscom report, key growth drivers include the increased adoption of automation, robotics, and AI-enhanced analytics. In addition, the focus on developing integrated product-service solutions is expected to contribute significantly to the sector's expansion as companies look to offer comprehensive solutions that enhance customer experience and operational efficiency, ASM Technologies had said in its FY24 annual report.

There are abundant opportunities in the ER&D sector, particularly in areas like industrial IoT, digital twins, and automation. The demand for data-driven solutions drives companies to invest heavily in ER&D to optimise factory operations and improve product design through cross-functional collaboration.

About ASM Technologies

With over three decades of experience, ASM Technologies has been supporting customers in the areas of Engineering Design led Manufacturing. ASM has multiple delivery locations in India with a global presence in USA, Singapore, UK, Canada, Japan, Thailand and Mexico.

The company's Global Delivery Model and core competencies consider the changing economic scenarios as an opportunity to provide greater value to existing clients and add new clients. The company's specific industry, domain, and technology expertise allows it to facilitate business transformation for its clients through innovative strategies and solutions.