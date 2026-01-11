Multi-asset funds' growth momentum sustains in 2025, shows data

Multi-asset funds remained among the fastest-growing mutual fund (MF) categories in 2025, supported by strong performance and record inflows, aided in part by the rally in gold and silver.

Performance has been a key driver of investor interest. Multi-asset funds, which invest across equity, debt and commodities, benefited significantly from the strong rally in precious metals over the past year.

In 2025, the category delivered an average return of 17.4 per cent, even as equity markets struggled, according to data from Value Research.

Assets under management (AUM) of multi-asset funds rose to ₹1.65 trillion in 2025, a near 60 per cent increase from about ₹1.03 trillion in 2024.