Eternal's growth rate, risk-reward make it the preferred qcom bet

Shares of Eternal and Swiggy have been under pressure over the past three months, falling between 17 per cent and 19 per cent. They have underperformed the benchmarks and the broader indices, which have gained 1-1.5 per cent during this period. Higher competitive intensity and losses in the quick-commerce businesses have weighed on the outlook of the two e-commerce majors. But even as brokerages are cautious, Eternal has emerged as the better bet, given higher growth rate and better risk-reward equation.