Street signs: WhatsApp leaks test insider controls, NSE IPO buzz picks up

Sebi panel to review regulatory impact
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has constituted a five-member committee, chaired by CEA V Anantha Nageswaran, to assess regulations from the perspective of efficiency, compliance burden, impact ,and cost-benefit. The External Experts Advisory Committee will identify gaps, redundancies, unaddressed issues ,and emerging risks that may warrant a comprehensive review of Sebi’s regulatory framework. Other members include former senior government and Sebi officials, as well as an expert from a market infrastructure institution. The committee’s terms of reference note that the review must consider impacts on systemic stability, regulated entities, customers and other stakeholders, as well as unintended consequences and the relevance of norms in current market conditions.