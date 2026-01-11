Street signs: WhatsApp leaks test insider controls, NSE IPO buzz picks up

While timely disclosures by listed entities are desirable, some have recently come too early, posing challenges for firms trying to track people with access to insider information. ICICI Lombard General Insurance disclosed on January 10 that an official had uploaded information related to its unaudited draft December-quarter results on a personal WhatsApp status. Although the status was removed within an hour, it triggered an internal inquiry to assess possible violations of insider trading norms. This was the second such instance within a week. Earlier, a key employee of Hatsun Agro shared draft quarterly figures on WhatsApp. The company also added all viewers of the post to its digital database used to monitor those with access to unpublished price-sensitive information.