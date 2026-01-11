Home / Markets / News / Street signs: WhatsApp leaks test insider controls, NSE IPO buzz picks up

Street signs: WhatsApp leaks test insider controls, NSE IPO buzz picks up

From WhatsApp leaks testing insider trading controls to Sebi's regulatory review push and revived hopes for an NSE IPO, key signals emerge from Dalal Street

Indian equities, Indices, Stock Market, Trading
premium
From WhatsApp slips testing insider-trading controls to Sebi’s regulatory reset and renewed hope for an NSE IPO, markets face a new mix of risks and reforms.
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2026 | 9:29 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
WhatsApp leaks test insider controls 
While timely disclosures by listed entities are desirable, some have recently come too early, posing challenges for firms trying to track people with access to insider information. ICICI Lombard General Insurance disclosed on January 10 that an official had uploaded information related to its unaudited draft December-quarter results on a personal WhatsApp status. Although the status was removed within an hour, it triggered an internal inquiry to assess possible violations of insider trading norms. This was the second such instance within a week. Earlier, a key employee of Hatsun Agro shared draft quarterly figures on WhatsApp. The company also added all viewers of the post to its digital database used to monitor those with access to unpublished price-sensitive information.
 
Sebi panel to review regulatory impact 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has constituted a five-member committee, chaired by CEA V Anantha Nageswaran, to assess regulations from the perspective of efficiency, compliance burden, impact ,and cost-benefit. The External Experts Advisory Committee will identify gaps, redundancies, unaddressed issues ,and emerging risks that may warrant a comprehensive review of Sebi’s regulatory framework.  Other members include former senior government and Sebi officials, as well as an expert from a market infrastructure institution. The committee’s terms of reference note that the review must consider impacts on systemic stability, regulated entities, customers and other stakeholders, as well as unintended consequences and the relevance of norms in current market conditions.
 
NSE IPO buzz picks up 
After a tepid phase in the unlisted market, shareholders of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) may be looking for a turnaround, with Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey indicating that the no-objection certificate for the exchange to file for an IPO could come within this month. After gaining momentum on listing hopes, NSE shares in the unlisted market have declined from a peak of about ₹2,400 in May 2025 to around ₹1,975 in January 2026. As of September, retail investors held over 12 per cent of NSE, with around 163,478 shareholders, keeping interest in the listing alive.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Eternal's growth rate, risk-reward make it the preferred qcom bet

Global AI race shows Asia leading as tech stocks start 2026 with bang

Q3 earnings, inflation data key drivers for markets this week: Analysts

Mcap of 7 most valued firms erodes by ₹3.63 trn, Reliance biggest laggard

India's foreign exchange kitty down $10 bn, sharpest in over a year

Topics :SEBIStreet SignsMarkets NewswhatsappICICI LombardTrading

First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story