Multibagger on listing! Tempsens Instruments shares debut at 111% premium

Tempsens Instruments shares made a blockbuster debut on the exchanges on Friday as they listed at a 111 per cent premium, in line with the grey market expectations.

Tempsens Instruments shares listed at ₹631.20 on the BSE, a premium of 110 per cent against the offer price of ₹300. Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock also debuted at ₹634, up 111.33 per cent.

Ahead of the debut, Tempsens Instruments IPO shares were quoting at ₹330 in the grey market, signalling a listing pop of 110 per cent.

According to data available on BSE, Tempsens Instruments' IPO garnered bids for 279.44 crore shares as against 1.51 crore shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of 184.07 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) quota was booked the most at 314 times, followed by the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment at 302 times. The retail quota received 60.69 times bids and the employee portion received 124.95 times.

Tempsens IPO Details The issue opened for bidding on 20 August 2026 and closed on 24 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between ₹285 and ₹300 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and multiples thereof The offer comprised both a fresh issue of equity shares of face value of ₹4 each aggregating up to ₹95 crore and an offer for sale of up to 18,500,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 4 each. Buy, Sell or Hold Tempsens Instruments Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart noted that Tempsens Instruments delivered a strong market debut on the NSE, listing at ₹634 per share—a 111.33 per cent premium over its ₹300 issue price. As a genuine category leader in a high-barrier niche segment, the company benefits from strong financial growth, healthy margins, and positive momentum behind India's industrial indigenization themes. "Short-term traders and listing-gain seekers should consider booking profits or withdrawing their principal capital at current levels to protect against post-listing pullbacks. Existing long-term investors can continue holding to capture extended growth in industrial automation, but should maintain a strict trailing stop-loss at ₹570," she added. Of the net proceeds, the company intends to use ₹18134 crore towards funding certain capital expenditure towards (i) electrical heating solutions and (ii) specialised cable solutions, ₹55 crore towards prepayment of certain borrowings and the balance towards general corporate purposes.