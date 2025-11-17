Monday, November 17, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Anant Raj gains 4% as investors cheer ₹4,500-cr MoU with Andhra government

Anant Raj gains 4% as investors cheer ₹4,500-cr MoU with Andhra government

The stock's upmove followed the company's announcement that Anant Raj Cloud (ARCPL) has entered into an MoU with APEDB for development of new data centre facilities and an IT park in Andhra Pradesh

Ananat RAj share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anant Raj Share Price Today: Shares of Anant Raj were in demand on the Street on Monday, November 17, after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary had signed a ₹4,500-crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB).
 
The stock rose 4.35 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹342.80 on the NSE. It has rebounded 71 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹376.15 touched on April 7 this year, though it still trades 32 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹947.90 logged on January 8.
 
Investor interest remained strong through the session. At 1 AM, Anant Raj was quoting at ₹634.35, up 2.96 per cent from the previous close of ₹616.10 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 25,993, up 0.32 per cent.
 
 
During the day, a combined 4 million shares, valued at ₹252 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹22,839.59 crore as of November 17.
 
The stock’s upmove followed the company’s announcement that Anant Raj Cloud Private Ltd (ARCPL) has entered into an MoU with APEDB for the development of new data centre facilities and an IT park in Andhra Pradesh. The agreement, signed on November 14, provides for a phased investment of ₹4,500 crore for data centre and cloud-services infrastructure.
 
"we are pleased to announce that, Anant Raj Cloud Private Limited ("ARCPL "), a wholly owned subsidiary of Anant Raj Limited (''the Company"), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, Government of Andhra Pradesh ("APEDB") on November 14, 2025, for the development of new Data Center facilities along with IT Park in State of Andhra Pradesh and to make investment for development of Data Center and Cloud Services," Anant Raj said in the regulatory filing. 
 
According to the exchange filing, the project is expected to generate around 8,500 direct and 7,500 indirect jobs. APEDB will extend necessary facilitation and support, including coordination with the Union government where required. However, the agency’s role will remain limited to promoting and facilitating investments in the state, the filing said.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, November 17, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 280 pts; Nifty near 26,000; SMIDs in green; PSU Bank stocks lead rally

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

India's investor base could double in 3-5 years, says Sebi chairman

Groww share price

Groww parent Mcap tops ₹1 trillion as shares soar 65% from IPO issue price

Autoriders International has zoomed 3,315% from its 52-week low; stock to trade 5:1 ex-bonus from Tuesday onwards.

Multibagger: Up 3,300% from 52-week low, stock to trade 5:1 ex-bonus Nov 18

Unicommerce Esolutions share price

Unicommerce Esolutions up 5% on partnership with Raymond for digital retail

Topics : Realty Buzzing stocks Stocks in focus share market Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon