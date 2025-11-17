Groww parent Mcap tops ₹1 trillion as shares soar 65% from IPO issue price

The market capitalisation of online broking platform Groww's parent -- Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. -- rose past the ₹1 trillion mark on Monday, as the rally extended for the fourth straight session, rising over 65 per cent from its issue price.

Groww's stock price rallied as much as 14.37 per cent on Monday to ₹169.87 per share, taking its market capital to ₹1.04 trillion, from around ₹81,100 crore on listing last week. As of 12:40 PM, shares were up 13.3 per cent at ₹168.2, compared to a 0.31 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50 index.

Since its listing on November 12 at ₹112 apiece , the stock is up 50 per cent, while the Nifty50 index rose 0.6 per cent in the same period. Shares of the company currently trade at 0.9 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg.

Groww IPO details Groww’s ₹6,632.3-crore initial public offering (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹5,572.3 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. The issue, priced in the range of ₹95–100 per share, was open between November 4 and November 7. ALSO READ | Engineers India shares gain 5% on strong Q2 numbers; Antique retains 'Buy' The IPO received an overall subscription of 17.6 times, led by strong institutional demand. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 22.02 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NII) at 14.20 times. Analysts on Groww outlook With continued innovation and customer-centric offerings, Groww is well-positioned to drive growth, enhance annual average revenue per user (AARPU), and capitalise on its strong momentum, Choice Equity Broking said. The company has shown exceptional performance and is poised to scale new heights through its ongoing expansion initiatives, it said.