Groww parent Mcap tops ₹1 trillion as shares soar 65% from IPO issue price

Shares of Groww's parent rallied as much as 14.37 per cent on Monday to ₹169.87 per share, taking its market capital to ₹1.04 trillion

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
The market capitalisation of online broking platform Groww's parent -- Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. -- rose past the ₹1 trillion mark on Monday, as the rally extended for the fourth straight session, rising over 65 per cent from its issue price. 
 
Groww's stock price rallied as much as 14.37 per cent on Monday to ₹169.87 per share, taking its market capital to ₹1.04 trillion, from around ₹81,100 crore on listing last week. As of 12:40 PM, shares were up 13.3 per cent at ₹168.2, compared to a 0.31 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50 index. 
 
Since its listing on November 12 at ₹112 apiece, the stock is up 50 per cent, while the Nifty50 index rose 0.6 per cent in the same period. Shares of the company currently trade at 0.9 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. 

Groww IPO details

Groww’s ₹6,632.3-crore initial public offering (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹5,572.3 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. The issue, priced in the range of ₹95–100 per share, was open between November 4 and November 7.
 
The IPO received an overall subscription of 17.6 times, led by strong institutional demand. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 22.02 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NII) at 14.20 times.   ALSO READ | Engineers India shares gain 5% on strong Q2 numbers; Antique retains 'Buy'

Analysts on Groww outlook

With continued innovation and customer-centric offerings, Groww is well-positioned to drive growth, enhance annual average revenue per user (AARPU), and capitalise on its strong momentum, Choice Equity Broking said. The company has shown exceptional performance and is poised to scale new heights through its ongoing expansion initiatives, it said. 
 
While the valuation appears fully priced compared to peers, analysts at Choice Equity Broking had assigned a 'Subscribe for Long Term' rating, supported by the company’s strong fundamentals and promising growth prospects.
 
Before the IPO launch, Nuvama Institutional Equities said that Groww’s activation rates have remained above 33 per cent between FY24 and Q1FY26, helping bring customer acquisition cost per active client down and supporting a strong Ebitda margin. 
 
Analysts noted that, beyond competitive pricing, the platform’s technology and user-friendly interface have been key drivers of its growth. Groww has also expanded into margin trading facilities, loan against shares, personal loans, asset and wealth management, and insurance distribution—segments that are still in the early stages of scaling up, it added. 

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

