Home / Markets / News / Unicommerce Esolutions up 5% on partnership with Raymond for digital retail

Unicommerce Esolutions up 5% on partnership with Raymond for digital retail

The buying on the counter came after Unicommerce Esolutions partnered with men's fashion retail Raymond to streamline its digital retail operations

Unicommerce Esolutions share price
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Unicommerce Esolutions shares 4.9 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹138.6 per share. At 12:10 PM, Unicommerce Esolutions' share price was up 2.5 per cent on BSE at ₹135.4 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.26 per cent at 84,781.24.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,517.31 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹197.5 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹96.3.    CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Why were Unicommerce Esolutions shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after Unicommerce Esolutions partnered with men’s fashion retail Raymond to streamline its digital retail operations. 
 
As part of the partnership, Raymond will leverage Unicommerce’s platform Uniware, which offers a powerful suite of solutions, including order management and warehouse management systems, to centralise operations across multiple marketplaces and its brand websites.
 
The integration will allow Raymond to manage all online orders, inventory, and deliveries for its brands through a single unified platform. Whether it is a customer buying from a marketplace like Amazon or Myntra, or Raymond’s own website, everything can be tracked and managed in one place. Unicommerce’s technology will offer deep automation, channel integrations, and intelligent warehouse workflows, which will enable the brand to process orders faster, reduce operational errors, and deliver a consistent customer experience across online and offline channels. 
 
“We are excited to partner with Raymond, a brand synonymous with quality and heritage, as they expand their omnichannel presence. By enabling faster order fulfillment and unified control across channels, our platform will support Raymond to deliver a seamless and consistent customer experience while driving scalable growth," said  Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce. 
 
Unicommerce’s solutions serve all the key processes of an e-commerce business. Uniware simplifies the backend operations of e-commerce businesses, including inventory management, order processing across multiple channels, warehouse operations, and seamless handling of return inventory. Shipway, a full-stack logistics management platform, offers courier aggregation and shipping automation. Convertway is an AI-enabled marketing automation platform designed to boost conversions and sales.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Engineers India shares gain 5% on strong Q2 numbers; Antique retains 'Buy'

What NDA's win in Bihar elections 2025 mean for markets, politics, economy

Hero MotoCorp jumps to 52-week high as analysts lift targets on Q2 strength

Canara Bank up 20% in 1 month; sets to hit new high after gap of 15 years

Sensex at 300,000? It's very much possible! Here's the calculation

Topics :UnicommerceBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story