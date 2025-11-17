Unicommerce Esolutions up 5% on partnership with Raymond for digital retail

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,517.31 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹197.5 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹96.3.

The buying on the counter came after Unicommerce Esolutions partnered with men’s fashion retail Raymond to streamline its digital retail operations.

The integration will allow Raymond to manage all online orders, inventory, and deliveries for its brands through a single unified platform. Whether it is a customer buying from a marketplace like Amazon or Myntra, or Raymond’s own website, everything can be tracked and managed in one place. Unicommerce’s technology will offer deep automation, channel integrations, and intelligent warehouse workflows, which will enable the brand to process orders faster, reduce operational errors, and deliver a consistent customer experience across online and offline channels.

“We are excited to partner with Raymond, a brand synonymous with quality and heritage, as they expand their omnichannel presence. By enabling faster order fulfillment and unified control across channels, our platform will support Raymond to deliver a seamless and consistent customer experience while driving scalable growth," said Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce.

Unicommerce’s solutions serve all the key processes of an e-commerce business. Uniware simplifies the backend operations of e-commerce businesses, including inventory management, order processing across multiple channels, warehouse operations, and seamless handling of return inventory. Shipway, a full-stack logistics management platform, offers courier aggregation and shipping automation. Convertway is an AI-enabled marketing automation platform designed to boost conversions and sales.