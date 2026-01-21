Muthoot Finance zooms 50% in 5 months; why gold financier hit new high?

The stock price of the gold finance company surpassed its previous high of ₹3,994.75 touched on January 6, 2026. In the past five months, the stock has zoomed by 50 per cent. In the past one year, it skyrocketed by 84 per cent, as against an 8 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC), which is a leading player in the loan-against-gold market, reported consolidated profit of ₹4,386 crore for the first half (H1) of FY26, a 74 per cent jump over the corresponding period last fiscal.

The company also reported its highest-ever consolidated loan assets under management (AUM), reaching ₹1.48 trillion as of September 30, 2025.

In view of the strong performance in Q2, the management in the earnings conference call said they are upgrading FY26 gold loan growth guidance to 50 per cent from 30 per cent-35 per cent. Favourable regulatory changes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for gold loan sector, higher gold price and tighter norms for unsecured credit are expected to boost gold loan demand.

The management further said that the company will continue to expand its non-gold loan portfolio also, including microfinance. The non-gold loan portfolio is about 12 per cent-15 per cent of the consolidated loan board portfolio. The microfinance sector is showing renewed resilience following the implementation of regulatory guardrails and improved underwriting, auguring wealth for future performance, the management said.