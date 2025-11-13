Muthoot Finance Q2FY26 results: Profit jumps 87% to ₹2,345, NII up 58%

Muthoot Finance on Thursday reported an 87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,345 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), from ₹1,251.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit rose 14.6 per cent from ₹2,046 crore. The company attributed the growth to strong lending activity during the period.
The non-banking financial company (NBFC), which is a leading player in the loan-against-gold market, reported consolidated profit of ₹4,386 crore for the first half (H1) of FY26, a 74 per cent jump over the corresponding period last fiscal.
The company also reported its highest-ever consolidated loan assets under management (AUM), reaching ₹1.48 trillion as of September 30, 2025.
“We are pleased to report sustained continued growth momentum in our consolidated loan assets under management which have reached a historic high of ₹1,47,673 crores, driven by robust performance of our core gold loan business. Our consolidated profit after tax grew by 74 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,386 crore for H1FY26, reflecting strong lending activity," said George Jacob Muthoot, chairman of Muthoot Finance.
The non-banking financial company’s total income rose to ₹6,461 crore in the quarter, up from ₹4,126 crore in the same period last year. Net interest income (NII), reflecting its core earnings, grew 58.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,992 crore.
Why did Muthoot Finance’s standalone AUM see strong growth in Q2?
Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot said: “We are delighted to report another strong quarter, with standalone loan AUM rising to ₹1,32,305 crores, up 47 per cent Y-o-Y and 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter. This steady trajectory highlights the resilience of our business model and the continued trust of our customers."
What led to the surge in standalone profit and revised FY26 guidance?
He stated that standalone profit after tax surged 88 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,391 crore for H1FY26, prompting the company to raise its FY26 gold loan growth guidance from 15 per cent to 30–35 per cent.