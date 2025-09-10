Muthoot, Manappuram can rally more despite up to 55% rise in 2025: Analysts

Gold finance stocks in India to buy: The double-digit rally in gold financing stocks of up to 55 per cent thus far in calendar year 2025 (CY25) may have more legs, believe analysts. Investors, they suggest, can look to add shares of related companies, like Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance at current levels from a long-term perspective, seeking comfort from the possibility of gold prices maintaining their uptrend. "Even though stocks of gold finance companies have seen a meaningful run-up over the past few months, there is still some upside left in related stocks as neither gold prices or the stock market sentiment is expected to reverse anytime soon," Deepak Jasani, an independent market analyst, said.

MCX Gold future, a gauge to track gold prices in the domestic market, hit a record high of ₹1,09,500 per 10 grams on September 9, having zoomed around 42 per cent thus far in CY25. As gold financiers lend money based on the value of the gold pledged, higher gold prices imply higher Loan-to-Value (LTV) potential. This means at higher gold price; financiers can offer larger loans for the same quantity of gold. That apart, gold financiers hold a large volume of pledged gold as inventory which they use if they need to liquidate the gold via auction due to a loan default. When the price of the yellow metal is high, the realized value of such auctioned gold will be higher, benefitting the financier.

"Gold has staged an impressive rally in 2025, owing to geopolitical and diplomatic risks. There could be some consolidation in the near-term, affecting related stocks. But the long-term trend remains upwards and thus gold financiers remain in a bright spot," said Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services with a 'Buy' call on Muthoot and Manappuram Finance. Rahul Kalantri, vice president for commodities at Mehta Equities sees near-term support for Gold at ₹1,08,040 - ₹1,07,640, with resistance seen at ₹1,08,950-₹1,09,450. Apurva Sheth, head of market perspectives & research at SAMCO expects gold prices to hit the ₹1,40,000–₹1,45,000 mark in the months ahead if broader macro factors remain steady.

Regulatory tailwinds Apart from rising gold prices, gold financiers got a leg-up in June this year after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the LTV ratio for gold-backed loans below ₹2.5 lakh to 85 per cent, and those between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹5 lakh at 80 per cent. However, the ratio was maintained at 75 per cent for all loans above ₹5 lakh. The changes will be effective from March 2026. The move, analysts said, could boost gold loan volumes next financial year onwards and enable greater flexibility and more product offerings in the coming years. Financially, Muthoot Finance's gold loan asset under management (AUM), which accounts for more than 70 per cent of the total AUM, rose 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1FY26.