BEL share price rose after the company announced that it will pay the dividend of ₹0.90 per share on September 23, 2025.

Bharat Electronics
Bharat Electronics, established in 1954, is a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
BEL share price: Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) share price rose as much as 3.44 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹384.95 per share on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. 
 
At 12:25 PM, BEL share price continued to trade at day’s high, up 3.44 per cent at ₹384.95 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.48 per cent higher at 81,493.91 levels.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Why did BEL share price rise in trade today?

 
BEL share price rose after the company announced that it will pay the dividend of ₹0.90 per share on September 23, 2025.
 
In an exchange filing, BEL said, “We wish to inform you that Final Dividend of ₹0.90 (90 per cent) per equity share of ₹1 each declared at the 71st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 28, 2025 will be paid on September 23, 2025 to the eligible shareholders.”
 
At the beginning of the month, BEL announced that it has secured additional orders worth ₹644 crore since the last disclosure on July 30, 2025. The major orders received include Data Centre, Ship Fire Control System, Tank Navigation System, Communication Equipment, Seekers, Jammers, Simulators, Electronic Voting Machines, Upgrades, Spares,Services etc. 

BEL Q1 results

 
The aerospace and defence company reported revenue from operations of ₹4,416.83 crore in the first quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 5.19 per cent Y-o-Y compared with ₹4,198.77 crore in the same period last year.
 
Profit Before Tax (PBT) for Q1FY26 stood at ₹1,289.24 crore, up 24.28 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹1,037.34 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
Profit After Tax (PAT) came in at ₹969.13 crore, marking a 24.87 per cent Y-o-Y increase from ₹776.14 crore in Q1 FY25.
 
The company’s order book position as of July 1, 2025, stood at ₹74,859 crore. 
 
Bharat Electronics, established in 1954, is a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. With a strong foundation in defence electronics, BEL plays a crucial role in equipping the Indian Armed Forces – Army, Navy, and Air Force – with cutting-edge technologies. 
 
The company engages in manufacturing a broad range of military-grade systems, including radars, fire control systems, missile components, communication networks, and electronic warfare solutions. 
 
Over the years, BEL has expanded beyond defence to serve sectors like homeland security, smart cities, e-governance, and cyber security. Its product portfolio also includes electronic voting machines, solar solutions, and advanced surveillance systems. Notably, BEL has a robust export network spanning Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, and the Middle East.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

