BEL share price rose after the company announced that it will pay the dividend of ₹0.90 per share on September 23, 2025.

At the beginning of the month, BEL announced that it has secured additional orders worth ₹644 crore since the last disclosure on July 30, 2025. The major orders received include Data Centre, Ship Fire Control System, Tank Navigation System, Communication Equipment, Seekers, Jammers, Simulators, Electronic Voting Machines, Upgrades, Spares,Services etc.

In an exchange filing, BEL said, “We wish to inform you that Final Dividend of ₹0.90 (90 per cent) per equity share of ₹1 each declared at the 71st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 28, 2025 will be paid on September 23, 2025 to the eligible shareholders.”

BEL Q1 results

The aerospace and defence company reported revenue from operations of ₹4,416.83 crore in the first quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 5.19 per cent Y-o-Y compared with ₹4,198.77 crore in the same period last year.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) for Q1FY26 stood at ₹1,289.24 crore, up 24.28 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹1,037.34 crore in the year-ago period.

Profit After Tax (PAT) came in at ₹969.13 crore, marking a 24.87 per cent Y-o-Y increase from ₹776.14 crore in Q1 FY25.