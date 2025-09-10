Retail investors fuel Urban Company IPO on Day 1; fully booked, GMP up 35%
Urban Company IPO Day 1 update: Retail individual investors (RIIs) led the response, subscribing to their allocated portion 4.47 timesSI Reporter New Delhi
Urban Company IPO subscription status:
The initial public offering (IPO) of Urban Company
saw robust demand on its opening day, led primarily by retail investors. The issue was fully subscribed within two hours of opening on Wednesday, according to data from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
As of 12:24 PM, the ₹1,900-crore offering had received bids for 12,34,00,945 shares against 10,67,73,244 shares on offer, translating to an overall subscription of 1.26 times.
Retail individual investors (RIIs) led the response, subscribing to their allocated portion 4.47 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) followed with a subscription of 1.51 times. However, demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) remained muted in early trade, with only 20 per cent of their reserved portion booked at the same time.
Urban Company IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
Favourable sentiment was seen in the grey market as well, where the company’s unlisted shares were commanding a solid premium on the first day of subscription. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹139.5 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹36.5 per share, or 35.44 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. ALSO READ | Dev Accelerator IPO sees strong demand on day 1; fully booked, GMP at 15%
Urban Company IPO details
The Urban Company IPO comprises a fresh issue of 45.8 million equity shares worth ₹472 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 138.6 million shares worth up to ₹1,428 crore. The company has set the price band for the IPO at ₹98–103 per share, with a lot size of 145 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 145 shares and in multiples thereof.
A retail investor would need a minimum of ₹14,935 to bid for one lot (145 shares) of the Urban Company IPO, while an investment of ₹1,94,155 would be required to bid for the maximum limit of 13 lots (1,885 shares).
The public issue will remain open for subscription until September 12, 2025. The basis of allotment of Urban Company IPO shares is likely to be finalized on Monday, September 15, 2025, and shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts on September 16.
Urban Company IPO review
The company has garnered favourable reviews for its public offering from brokerages. Analysts at Deven Choksey Research have recommended that investors subscribe to the public issue, while those at Anand Rathi Research and Canara Bank Securities have recommended subscribing from a long-term perspective. READ MORE
About Urban Company
Urban Company operates a technology-driven, full-stack online services marketplace, offering high-quality services and solutions across various home and beauty categories. As of June 30, 2025, the company operates in 51 cities across India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Singapore—excluding cities served by its joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Of these, 47 cities are in India.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices