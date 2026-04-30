Mutual funds cut exit loads amid rising competition, shift to flexibility

The competitive intensity in the mutual fund (MF) industry is increasingly moving beyond scheme performance, cost structures, and distribution. In recent months, several fund houses have rationalised exit loads on redemptions, signalling a shift in how they attract and retain investors.

ICICI Prudential MF, in April, reduced the exit load period from one year to one month for five of its active equity schemes. WhiteOak Capital MF has also recently removed exit loads across all its equity and hybrid schemes. Tata MF and SBI MF announced similar cuts for most of their equity and hybrid schemes in August-September 2025. Several other fund houses have rationalised the exit loads for specific schemes, especially arbitrage funds, in recent months.