Mutual funds go big on private banks in January amid market volatility

Mutual funds (MFs) stepped up buying in private-sector bank stocks amid January’s market turbulence, deploying significant capital into the segment. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank emerged as the biggest buys, with schemes collectively purchasing shares worth nearly ₹15,400 crore during the month. Kotak Mahindra Bank also featured among the top five most-bought stocks, attracting investments of around ₹3,000 crore, according to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.