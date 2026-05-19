Mutual funds' IT exposure at multi-year low amid AI, growth worries

The Nifty IT index is down 36 per cent from its December 2024 peak as the sector grapples with multiple headwinds. Weak global demand and cautious spending by clients have slowed deal activity and delayed project ramp-ups. Earnings from bellwethers such as Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys have also remained subdued, with the sector’s top firms expected to post muted revenue growth in the near term. At the same time, rising adoption of artificial intelligence tools has added to concerns over the long-term outlook for traditional IT outsourcing businesses.